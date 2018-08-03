Beyonce and JAY-Z are showing off their love!

The talented husband and wife duo, who are currently in the midst of their On The Run II tour, gave fans something to cheer over -- despite beginning their concert more than two hours late due to thunderstorms.

When Jay and Bey took the stage at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium at just after 11 p.m. on Thursday night, they excited the crowd by partaking in a sweet kiss. The couple coordinated their looks, with Beyonce rocking a sparkly black ball gown and Jay opting for a black suit with a gold racing stripe.

In front of a banner that read, “This is real love,” Beyonce leaned in and gave her hubby a smooch in front of the sold-out crowd.

The kiss wasn’t the only sweet moment from the evening! The couple also passed loving looks back and forth and held hands throughout the show.

JAY-Z and Beyonce -- who is reportedly set to coverVogue’s September issue -- have welcomed guests including DJ Khaled and Barack and Michelle Obama to their recent shows.

When they’re not performing, the parents of three -- they have a 6-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, and 1-year-old twins, daughter Rumi and son Sir -- have been spotted on a yacht in Italy and have been busy sharing pics from their time in Europe.

