Beyonce Gets Real About Her FUPA -- and Fans Are Here for It
Beyonce got extremely candid about her body after giving birth in her personal essay for Vogue's September issue.
The 36-year-old singer talks about her post-baby body after giving birth to twins Rumi and Sir last June, and embracing her curves. Beyonce says her body was not the same after undergoing an emergency C-section, but she is very much OK with it.
"After the C-section, my core felt different," Beyonce says. "It had been major surgery. Some of your organs are shifted temporarily, and in rare cases, removed temporarily during delivery. I am not sure everyone understands that."
"To this day my arms, shoulders, breasts, and thighs are fuller," she adds. "I have a little mommy pouch, and I’m in no rush to get rid of it. I think it’s real. Whenever I’m ready to get a six-pack, I will go into beast zone and work my a** off until I have it. But right now, my little FUPA and I feel like we are meant to be."
The fact that Queen Bey used the term "FUPA" -- which stands for "fat upper pubic area" -- was definitely not lost on her fans, who celebrated her candidness on social media.
"Beyonce took off the weave for this shoot. She talked about her fupa...about breaking generational curses. She...Beyonce. I’m so grateful to live in a world where we get to experience her," one fan wrote.
"Beyoncé said she cool with her fupa so guess what I'm cool with mine too," another fan wrote.
Orange Is the New Black star Laverne Cox also shouted out the quote and said it made her cry.
Check out more reactions below:
