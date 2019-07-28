Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, is sharing her thoughts on her granddaughter, Blue Ivy Carter, joining her mother on her new album, The Lion King: The Gift!



"Oh my god. That album is incredible," she gushed to ET at The HollyRod Foundation's 21st Annual DesignCare Gala honoring Eva Longoria on Saturday at Saddlerock Ranch in Malibu, California. "I can’t get enough of it and, of course, I'm not biased but that was wonderful and for Blue to be a part of it, it's amazing."



As fans know, the 7-year-old daughter of Beyonce and JAY-Z is featured on the track "Brown Skin Girl" alongside her famous mama, rapper and producer SAINt JHN and Nigerian singer WizKid. Blue even received her first-ever writing credit for the song.



While on hand, Knowles-Lawson also discussed Beyonce’s own relationship with the original, animated Lion King, which was released in 1994.



"I was very excited because when she was a kid we must have watched that show 20, 25 times," she revealed. "So, I'm just so excited for her daughter to be able to see this, her kids and it's very exciting. It's a beautiful movie. Really beautiful."

The Lion King: The Gift, isn’t the new photo-real film’s soundtrack, but instead a complimentary album created and curated by Beyonce herself. The single, "Spirit," is on both The Gift and the soundtrack.



"I wanted to make sure we found the best talent from Africa and not just, you know, use some of the sounds and give my interpretation of it," Beyonce said in an ABC special on the film, which aired on July 16. "I want it to be authentic to what is beautiful about the music in Africa."



"A lot of the drums, the chants, all of these incredible new sounds, mixed with some of the producers from America, we’ve kinda created our genre," she continued. "And I feel like the soundtrack, it becomes visual in your mind, it’s a soundscape, it’s more than just the music, because each song tells the story of the film."



See more on Beyonce’s new album below.

