Beyoncé's Second Ivy Park Collection With Adidas Is Here -- Shop Before It Sells Out!
Beyoncé fans, get ready to add to cart! The superstar's second collection, Drip 2, for her activewear line Ivy Park with Adidas is here.
Right now you can start shopping the pieces on the Adidas website. To make checking out faster when the collection is released in a few hours, add each of your favorites to your shopping list and save the payment and delivery details with Quick Checkout. We suggest you hurry as we're expecting the pieces to sell out fast!
The Black Is King creator stars in the campaign images, rocking all of the new activewear, shoes and accessories from her line. Styles include lots of matching sets, sports bras, jackets, hoodies, leggings, bodysuits, bike shorts, belt bags, bucket hats and sneakers in bold shades of orange, green, yellow and blue. Prices range from $25 to $200. Sizes are available in 2XS to XL (standard), 1X to 4X (plus size) and 3XS to 4XL (gender neutral).
Adidas began partnering with Beyoncé in 2019 for the relaunch of Ivy Park with the musician as creative partner. They released their first collection together in January 2020. The range was gifted to A-list stars such as Reese Witherspoon and Kim Kardashian West.
Shop the entire Ivy Park collection and check out ET Style's top picks ahead.
This knit dress with contrast Ivy Park logo panels will hug your curves.
A breathable, functional sports bra with a sexy cut-out detail.
These bright orange stretchy, high-waist leggings are a staple.
Track pants but make it polished.
The Ivy Park version of Adidas' iconic three-stripe Firebird track jacket.
A soft, comfy pullover hoodie to wear whenever.
We are obsessed with these statement-making sneakers -- Beyoncé's version of the popular '80s Nite Jogger.
RELATED CONTENT:
Rihanna Launches New Fenty Skin Night Cream -- Shop It Now!
Kendall and Kylie Jenner Launch Collection for Amazon's The Drop
Coach x Jennifer Lopez: Shop the New Hutton Handbag Collaboration