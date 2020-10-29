Beyoncé fans, get ready to add to cart! The superstar's second collection, Drip 2, for her activewear line Ivy Park with Adidas is here.

Right now you can start shopping the pieces on the Adidas website. To make checking out faster when the collection is released in a few hours, add each of your favorites to your shopping list and save the payment and delivery details with Quick Checkout. We suggest you hurry as we're expecting the pieces to sell out fast!

The Black Is King creator stars in the campaign images, rocking all of the new activewear, shoes and accessories from her line. Styles include lots of matching sets, sports bras, jackets, hoodies, leggings, bodysuits, bike shorts, belt bags, bucket hats and sneakers in bold shades of orange, green, yellow and blue. Prices range from $25 to $200. Sizes are available in 2XS to XL (standard), 1X to 4X (plus size) and 3XS to 4XL (gender neutral).

Adidas began partnering with Beyoncé in 2019 for the relaunch of Ivy Park with the musician as creative partner. They released their first collection together in January 2020. The range was gifted to A-list stars such as Reese Witherspoon and Kim Kardashian West.

Shop the entire Ivy Park collection and check out ET Style's top picks ahead.

Knit Logo Dress Ivy Park Adidas Knit Logo Dress Ivy Park This knit dress with contrast Ivy Park logo panels will hug your curves. $130 at Adidas

Cutout Medium Support Bra Ivy Park Adidas Cutout Medium Support Bra Ivy Park A breathable, functional sports bra with a sexy cut-out detail. $65 at Adidas

Rib Panel Tights (Plus Size) Ivy Park Adidas Rib Panel Tights (Plus Size) Ivy Park These bright orange stretchy, high-waist leggings are a staple. $75 at Adidas

3-Stripes Track Jacket (Gender Neutral) Ivy Park Adidas 3-Stripes Track Jacket (Gender Neutral) Ivy Park The Ivy Park version of Adidas' iconic three-stripe Firebird track jacket. $120 at Adidas

Long Sleeve Hoodie (Gender Neutral) Ivy Park Adidas Long Sleeve Hoodie (Gender Neutral) Ivy Park A soft, comfy pullover hoodie to wear whenever. $95 at Adidas

Belt Bag Ivy Park Adidas Belt Bag Ivy Park A belt bag with two pouches that can be detached. $75 at Adidas

Nite Jogger Shoes Ivy Park Adidas Nite Jogger Shoes Ivy Park We are obsessed with these statement-making sneakers -- Beyoncé's version of the popular '80s Nite Jogger. $160 at Adidas

Sign up for the latest shopping news! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Rihanna Launches New Fenty Skin Night Cream -- Shop It Now!

Kendall and Kylie Jenner Launch Collection for Amazon's The Drop

Coach x Jennifer Lopez: Shop the New Hutton Handbag Collaboration