Following the emotional series finale of The Big Bang Theory on Thursday, the cast of the beloved CBS sitcom joined Stephen Colbert on The Late Show, and things got surprisingly risque.

Kunal Nayyar, Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik, Melissa Rauch and Simon Helberg all took the stage where they dished on the show coming to an end, while answering questions and sharing some secrets about their time on set over the last 12 years.

One of the most surprising of Colberts questions came "from an anonymous member of the group, for the entire group," meaning one of the stars sitting on stage: "Did anyone have sex in their dressing room? [Answer with a] show of hands."

While no one was in a hurry to admit to that, both Cuoco and Nayyar pointed a finger at Galecki.

"You must have," Cuoco and Nayyar said nearly in unison as Galecki slowly and bashfully raised his hand.

"And that did not include me. Just FYI," declared Cuoco, who had previously been in a relationship for two years with Galecki while filming the sitcom, before they broke things off in 2009.

"Actually, we all just used Johnny's dressing room," Helberg later quipped.

Not all the questions were raunchy, however, including Colbert's first lighting round query regarding the cast's favorite guest star.

"Judd Hirsch was a big deal for me," Galecki recalled. "We ran into him at some function and I ran up to him and I said, 'I'm such a massive fan of Taxi, and your role on that,' and I kind of tried to base the purpose of my character on the purpose of your character,' and I said, 'Do you want to play my dad?' And then I realized he might not have any idea what show I'm talking about or that I'm an actor even!"

"Mark Hamill was pretty exciting, and Bob Newhart," Bialik offered. "I grew up watching Newhart, that was one of my earliest comedy inspirations."

Colbert also asked questions that had been submitted by Big Bang Theory fans via Twitter, including, "What was Penny's last name, before she married Leonard."

"There really is no answer. She's Cher," joked Cuoco, who played Penny on the series. Penny's last name was never mentioned during the show and became a running joke throughout the series' run.

However, even with The Big Bang Theory over and done with, the actress said she's still never revealing Penny's surname, adding, "I became a little superstitious after a while."

For more on the Big Bang Theory's final episode, check out the video below.

