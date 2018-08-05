'Big Bang Theory': CBS Is in 'Preliminary Discussions' for Season 13

There are no signs of slowing down for The Big Bang Theory.

As the hit comedy heads into its 12th season this fall, CBS is in early talks to bring the hit series back for another year, Kelly Kahl, CBS Entertainment President, revealed Sunday at the Television Critics Association press tour.

“We don’t believe it’s the final season," Kahl said of the upcoming season possibly being Big Bang's last. "We are in preliminary discussions to renew the show with the studio that produces it, Warner Bros.”

Big Bang scored a huge two-season renewal in March 2017, keeping the blockbuster comedy series on TV through 2019. It had been rumored that this could be it for the long-running series.

In March, ET's Nischelle Turner caught up with Big Bang stars at PaleyFest, where they dished on the future of the show.

"There's been no group discussion. There's been no 'come to Jesus' about this," Jim Parsons said.

Added Johnny Galecki: "We think [season] 12 will be it. Anything beyond that, we're just thinking about the very tearful wrap party we'll have."

But Kaley Cuoco seemed open to the idea of continuing with the series: "I love being a part of the show and I think it'd be really stupid to say no. There's just nothing better. Season 13 does sound kind of cool."

The Big Bang Theory premieres Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

