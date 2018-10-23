‘Big Brother’ Star Kevin Schlehuber Vows to Beat Cancer

Big Brother contestant Kevin Schlehuber has revealed he has just been diagnosed with cancer.

The season 19 star, who has seven children, shared the heartbreaking news on Twitter on Monday, in the hopes of encouraging others to be vigilant with health checks.

“Hi everyone, I have some news to share with you,” the 57-year-old reality star tweeted. “Last night I got a call and went to the doctor with my family today. I was told I have cancer. I’m not posting this for sympathy but to raise awareness. Please go to regular check-ups and doctor appointments. Get tested and always be aware of how you feel.”

“I FEEL perfectly healthy but that is not the case,” he continued. “I will beat this with the love and support from my family and close friends. Again, PLEASE get checked, it can save your life! Thank you for taking the time to read his. I love and appreciate all of you and your supportive words mean more now than ever.”

Schlehuber placed fourth following 86 days in the Big Brother house last year. He was also in the running for America’s Favorite Houseguest, which was won by Cody Nickson.

The stay-at-home dad is one of several stars facing health battles recently.

