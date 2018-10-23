Big Brother alum Angela "Rockstar" Lantry is engaged!

The 35-year-old season 20 contestant shared the happy news that she's getting ready to marry her love, Chris, in an Instagram post on Sunday.

"Diamonds are a girl’s best friend but moldavite is a witchy woman’s best friend! #isaidyes #engaged," she wrote, alongside a photo showing her posing with her ring, and a giant smile, while cuddled up to her new fiancé.

The groom-to-be also took to social media to share his joy.

“Thank you everyone for the congrats and well wishes!!!!” he tweeted. “I love you all and want to go like and reply to every one of you but there are so many!!!! @Mrs_ARockstar and I feel the love… thank you all very much!!!”

The two appeared to waste no time celebrating their news, with Lantry posting a party video over the weekend and a photo with the hashtag #engagementparty on Monday.

She also responded to fans' comments and questions in another good-humored post on Tuesday, in which she talked about her ring and divorce.

Lantry isn't the only season 20 contestant finding serious love on the show. Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans, who met on the CBS series, recently moved in together, shortly after Crispen filled in ET on his plans to relocate from South Carolina to California to be with his new love.

“I hear she's got some room, man,” he said. “That's the plan! I'm moving out here for sure. I can't stay away from her. I can't stay away, no … I've never felt like that about anybody.”

Congrats to the happy couple!



