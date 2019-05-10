The Monterey Five have a whole new slew of problems to face.

HBO released the official trailer for season two of Big Little Lies, which shows Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman and the rest of the ladies dealing with their inner demons as their children head into second grade.

"People think that I am unhinged," Madeline (Witherspoon) tells her husband, Ed (Adam Scott), after a confrontation at her daughter's school. Meanwhile, Celeste (Kidman) deals with feelings of guilt after her husband, Perry (Alexander Skarsgård) died, and her mother-in-law, Mary, portrayed by Meryl Streep, is on to her.

"I still feel responsible for the accident," Celeste says, as Mary tells her, "My son is dead and I want answers. You left some things out, didn't you? You were planning to leave him."

"And you learned of his infidelity just 10 seconds before he died," she adds. "Oh, you left that out too."

Season two of Big Little Lies will explore "the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and the vicious ferocity of sound parenting. Relationships will fray, loyalties will erode…the potential for emotional and bodily injury shall loom," per the synopsis.

For everything we know about season two, watch the video below. The second season of Big Little Lies premieres June 9 on HBO.

