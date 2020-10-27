Feel the music! The BET Hip Hop Awards kicked off Tuesday night, and fans got a chance to see some of the biggest names in the genre perform their hottest hits.

Amid the awards and acceptance speeches, Tuesday's show saw some truly impressive numbers, from artists including 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Burna Boy and Chris Martin, City Girls, Gucci Mane, Jhené Aiko, Quavo, Lil Baby, Mulatto, Tobe Nwigwe and Ty Dolla $ign.

ET is following along throughout the night to round up all the incredible appearances.

Here's a look at all the night's performances -- starting with the act that opened the show.

Cordae

King @Cordae came through with the bars to let y'all know he got the freestyle heat too 🔥🔥🔥#HipHopAwardspic.twitter.com/Qymv1AS5sO — BET (@BET) October 28, 2020

Cordae kicked off the show with a powerful message about social injustice and the need to have your voice heard through your vote.



Lil Baby, 42 Dugg

Lil Baby and 42 Dugg delivered the first big number of the night -- complete with scaffolding, back-up dancers and flaming pyrotechnics -- for their performance of "We Paid."



City Girls

The City Girls got fierce for their performance, rocking skin tight cat suits for a racy performance of "Kitty Talk" and a commanding delivery of "Jobs."



Tobe Nwigwe

For his part, Tobe Nwigwe delivered two next-level performances of "Try Jesus" and "Eat" that evoked his visually stunning music videos and raised the bar for the night.



Gucci Mane and Mulatto

Shot at Magic City in Atlanta, Gucci Mane joined Mulatto for some steamy performances of "“Youngest N Richest,” “B**ch From Da Souf,” and "Muwop."



Big Sean, Jhené Aiko & Ty Dolla $ign

Ty Dolla $ign joined up with Big Sean and Jhene Aiko for a memorable performance of "Body Language," that saw real-life love birds Big Sean and Aiko pack on the PDA on a bed, surrounded by rolling, ethereal smoke and fog.

In terms of nominations, DaBaby leads the pack with 12, followed by Roddy Ricch with 11. Megan Thee Stallion -- who opened the show last year -- is tied with Drake as the third most nominated artist with 8 nods. Check out this year's complete winners list to see who walked away with awards.

This year's BET Hip Hop Awards come just a few months after the BET Awards aired back in June, as one of the first award shows to take place during the coronavirus pandemic.

Check out the video below for a look at this year's star-studded BET Awards.

BET Awards 2020: Best and Biggest Moments of the Night This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart BET Awards 2020: Best and Biggest Moments of the Night

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

BET Hip Hop Awards 2020: 2 Chainz Reflects on the BET Cypher Moment That Changed His Career

BET Hip Hop Awards 2020: How to Watch, Nominees, Performers and More

BET Hip Hop Awards 2020: The Complete List of Nominations