Big Sean is not OK with Colin Kaepernick's name being censored from his verses.

The rapper took to Twitter on Thursday, after a viral fan video appeared to show Kaepernick's name being bleeped like an obscenity from Sean's verse on YG's "Big Bank" on the soundtrack for Madden NFL 19.

"Feed me to the wolves, now I lead the pack and s**t / You boys all cap, I'm more Colin Kaepernick," boasts Sean's original verse on the track, which also features 2 Chainz and Nicki Minaj. However, in the Madden video, the verse cuts out after the word "more" and resumes with the next line.

bad enough @Kaepernick7 still not signed, but now they even edit his name out in this year’s @EAMaddenNFL during @BigSean verse, smh pic.twitter.com/3nvkB26z5r — Mr. Changing Lives (@jeanclervil) August 2, 2018

"It’s disappointing and appalling @NFL & @EA took @Kaepernick7’s name out of my verse on Big Bank for Madden 19," Sean wrote, "like it was a curse word. When he's not a curse, he's a gift!"

"Nobody from my team approved any of this," he added.

It’s disappointing and appalling @NFL & @EA took @Kaepernick7’s name out of my verse on Big Bank for Madden 19, like it was a curse word. When he's not a curse, he's a gift! Nobody from my team approved any of this. — Sean Don (@BigSean) August 2, 2018

Kaepernick thanked Big Sean with a retweet, writing, "Much love brother! Thank you for having my back!"

Much love brother! Thank you for having my back!✊🏾 https://t.co/yKz3nBMiPb — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) August 2, 2018

YG also responded on social media, commenting on a caption of a Bleacher Report Instagram post about the viral moment. "ON MY DAUGHTER. THEY AINT RUN THAT BY ME. THATS KOLD," the Compton rapper wrote, amid dismayed comments from other pro athletes like the NBA's Donovan Mitchell and NFL star Jalen Ramsey.

Meanwhile, Minaj is currently part of Madden NFL 19's promotional roll-out, sharing her new starring ad for the upcoming game on her social media pages on Thursday.

EA Sports later put out a statement in response, claiming they didn't mean to omit Kaepernick and will add his name back in an upcoming update.

"We made an unfortunate mistake with our Madden NFL soundtrack," reads the statement, which was first reported by ESPN's Darren Rovell. "Members of our team misunderstood the fact that while we don't have rights to include Colin Kaepernick in the game, this doesn't affect soundtracks. We messed up and the edit should never have happened. We will make it right, with an update to Madden NFL 19 on August 6 that will include the reference again. We meant no disrespect, and we apologize to Colin, to YG and Big Sean, to the NFL, to all of their fans and our players for this mistake."

Hey Sean, no doubt we messed up here. We look forward to making it right. pic.twitter.com/taFXQ7UwBA — EA SPORTS Madden NFL (@EAMaddenNFL) August 3, 2018

Kaepernick, who last played in the NFL for the San Francisco 49ers during the 2016 season, is widely known as the public face of the league's national anthem protests, though many players from teams across the league have participated in various demonstrations over the last few years. In March 2017, the quarterback -- who helped lead the Niners to an NFL Championship and a Super Bowl during his time with the team -- opted out of his contract, but went unsigned throughout free agency. He later filed a grievance against the league, claiming that NFL owners colluded to keep him from being signed.

Even President Donald Trump has weighed in on the anthem protests multiple times, most explicitly at a rally for failed Alabama senatorial candidate Luther Strange last fall.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a b**ch off the field right now. Out! He’s fired. He’s fired!’” Trump said of the players, who have repeatedly stated that the objective of their demonstrations is to call attention to racial inequality and police brutality in America, not to disrespect the flag or members of the armed forces.

The Madden series, which is developed by Electronic Arts' EA Sports, signed an exclusivity deal with the NFL in 2004, which was worth a reported $300 million and has reportedly been extended several times.

See more about the NFL's national anthem protests in the video below.

