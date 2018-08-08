Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are living it up in Italy.

The couple was snapped enjoying some yacht time in Capri on Tuesday, both looking totally relaxed as they laid out and enjoyed the sun. Lopez was stunning as usual in a white bikini, while Rodriguez went shirtless as he reclined on blue-and-white pillows.

BACKGRID

The pair has clearly been enjoying their glam getaway, with Rodriguez sharing moments from their romantic vacation on Instagram. On Monday, he posted a cute video of 49-year-old Lopez serenading him with Journey's 1981 hit, "Don't Stop Believin'," during a nighttime boat ride in Positano.

... And check the 43-year-old former pro baseball star showing off their view.

🇮🇹 A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Aug 7, 2018 at 1:49pm PDT

Lopez recently stunned in over-the-top thigh-high denim boots and a white button-up shirt dress, a look that only she could pull off. Watch the video below for more on the fierce style moment:

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lopez Wears White Pants (Again) in the Most Fashion-Forward Way -- Get Her Look!

Jennifer Lopez Playfully Corrects Alex Rodriguez as He Tells Story of Their First Date

Alex Rodriguez Addresses Jennifer Lopez Engagement Rumors After Gifting Her With a Ring

Related Gallery