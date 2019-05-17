Billie Eilish has much love and a lot of respect for Ariana Grande.

The 17-year-old "Bad Guy" singer may have a lot of fans of her own, but she couldn't help but gush about Grande at the 2019 ASCAP Pop Music Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday.

"Ariana is a f**king king! Like a king," she told ET's Nischelle Turner on the red carpet. "She is just so… God, man, and the sh*t that she's been through. I don't know if I have respect for anyone like I have for her, honestly."

The two are on texting terms, Eilish shared, adding that she's been able to pick the "Thank U, Next" singer's brain here and there.

"You can just tell she knows what the f**k she's doing, and even if she doesn't realize it, she knows what the f**k she's doing. And it's really impressive," Eilish expressed. "She just deals with it so well. It's so impressive."

Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for ASCAP

Also impressive, Eilish's career thus far. The artist became the second most streamed artist next to Grande, her album debuted at number one, she performed at Coachella and has shaken up the music industry with her unique lyrics and eccentric vibe.

"I'm, like, through the roof, bro," she said of her success. "I'm just happy about it, you know. I don't know what else I'm supposed to be…I've been having to talk about myself in the third person because I don't know how to be like, 'I just did that, I just did this.'"

That night she also added another accolade to her list. Eilish and her brother, Finneas O'Connell, were honored with the Vanguard Award, which was given to them by Julia Roberts.

"She's been like one of the most, what's the word? Like one of the most appreciative human beings I ever met in my life," Eilish said of the Pretty Woman star. "The way she appreciates art and just [her] energy [is admirable]."

O'Connell added, "It's just inspiring to watch her talk to anyone and she's got star power. If you're in a room with her you're just smiling … [it's] just such an honor …if you're looking for a role model, carrying yourself through your life the way that she carries herself, the way she treats people and the way she presents herself, it's just like so admirable."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

ET caught up with the rising star last month at the launch of her Billie Eilish Experience, where she opened up about feeling ready to tackle superstardom.

"I feel like I always have been [ready] a little bit, without really realizing it," she admitted.

Hear more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Hailey Bieber, Billie Eilish & More Stars Are Obsessed With This '90s Pant Trend -- Watch!

Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish Finally Meet at Coachella -- See Her Cute Reaction!

Billie Eilish Likes When Her Outfits Make 'Heads Look Up' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery