Billie Lourd is still learning how to grieve the loss of her mother, Carrie Fisher.

On the two-year anniversary of the actress' death, her 26-year-old daughter shared a beautiful and emotional song tribute. Explaining that she still doesn't know the "right thing to do on a death anniversary," the Scream Queens actress shared two videos in which she plays piano and sings "These Days" by Jackson Browne.

"🎏🅾️®️ ♏️🅾️♏️🅱️🌱It has been two years since my Momby’s death and I still don’t know what the 'right' thing to do on a death anniversary is (I’m sure a lot of you feel the same way about your loved ones)," Lourd wrote. "So I decided to do something a little vulnerable for me, but something we both loved to do together - sing. This is the piano her father gave her and this was one of her favorite songs."

"And as the song says, we must 'keep on moving.' I’ve found that what keeps me moving is doing things that make me happy, working hard on the things that I’m passionate about and surrounding myself with people I love and making them smile," she continued. "I hope this encourages anyone feeling a little low or lost to 'keep on moving'. As my Momby once said, 'take your broken heart and turn it into art' - whatever that art may be for you. ❤️."

Fisher died on Dec. 27, 2016 at the age of 60 after going into cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles. A day later, on Dec. 28, her mother, Debbie Reynolds, died from a stroke. She was 84.

The Star Wars icon's brother, Todd Fisher, also shared a touching tribute dedicated to his "girls."

"On this day, I do what I do every day, I remember 'my girls' and try to help keep their memories alive," he wrote. "There is not a day that goes by that I do not think of them, we surround ourselves with things that have personal memories connected to them. They frequently visit me in my dreams. They send their love as they always did in my life.”

Additionally, Carrie's former Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill replied to Lourd's heartbreaking post, tweeting: "There IS no 'right' thing to do on a horrible anniversary like this... but I'm finding solace as Billie 'takes her broken heart & turns it into art' -as someone we all loved & will never stop missing once said. #SheTookAPieceOfOurHeartWeWillNeverRecover."

There IS no "right" thing to do on a horrible anniversary like this... but I'm finding solace as Billie "takes her broken heart & turns it into art"-as someone we all loved & will never stop missing once said. #SheTookAPieceOfOurHeartWeWillNeverRecoverhttps://t.co/xZrzvaYMXj — MarkHoHoHoHamill (@HamillHimself) December 27, 2018

See how else Lourd has paid tribute to her mother in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Billie Lourd Reveals the Thanksgiving 'Lie' She Learned From Grandmother Debbie Reynolds

Billie Lourd on How Ryan Murphy 'Saved My Life' With 'American Horror Story' (Exclusive)

Billie Lourd Celebrates Birthday by Channeling Late Mother Carrie Fisher

Related Gallery