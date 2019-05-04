Carrie Fisher's legacy continues to shine bright.

The late Star Wars actress' daughter, Billie Lourd, took to Instagram on Saturday to pay tribute to her mother while celebrating May 4th, which fans of the franchise have named Star Wars Day. Writing "May the Fourth" with emojis, Lourd's post includes a photo of her and her mom making serious faces as they put their hands up to their chest.

Fisher died on Dec. 27, 2016 at the age of 60 after going into cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles. A day later, on Dec. 28, her mother, Debbie Reynolds, died from a stroke. She was 84.

On Friday, Lourd also honored the late Peter Mayhew by sharing photos of him and Fisher. The actor, who portrayed Chewbacca, died on April 30 after suffering a heart attack.

Meanwhile, a slew of Star Wars actors and celebrity fans also celebrated the two great actors and May the Fourth on social media. See their posts below.

May The Fourth Bewitch You — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 4, 2019

May the 4th is a tribute to the scale of Star Wars reach and as we process losing Peter we have been reading all of your posts, hearing your stories & seeing decades worth of fan photos and from the bottom of our hearts we wanted to say Thank You. #MayThe4thBeWithYou#Chewbaccapic.twitter.com/Z9XyeJDBTW — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) May 4, 2019

In honor of #MayThe4thBeWithYou - here's a throw back from when R2 gave me baby advice. @DanielDeutschpic.twitter.com/YXwbQ1sbta — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) May 4, 2019

Last month, the first trailer forStar Wars: The Rise of Skywalkerwas released. Watch below to see a glimpse of Fisher's final film.

