Just like her iconic daddy, Billy Joel’s daughter, Della, knows how to captivate a crowd with her singing.

The little uptown girl showed off her skills with a purple microphone while celebrating her third birthday on Sunday.

And, naturally, it was one of Joel’s hits, the 1980 track “Don’t Ask Me Why" (which happens to be her favorite song) that she chose to belt out on her special day.

“Happy Birthday Della Rose Joel!” Joel, 69, captioned the clip on his Facebook page. “Check out Della performing her favorite song, “'Don’t Ask Me Why.' Today is her 3rd Birthday #thisis3 #SundayFunday.”

Earlier in the day, Joel also shared a sweet photo showing him sitting on a motorbike with Della. According to the caption, he dedicated “Don’t Ask My Why” to the little girl in honor of her birthday

Della is the oldest child of Joel and his fourth wife, Alexis. The couple have a 9-month-old daughter, Remy, while Joel also has a 32-year-old daughter, Alexa, from his first marriage, to model Christie Brinkley.

Alexa is also a musician, and Joel proudly took to Instagram on Thursday to plug her upcoming shows.

