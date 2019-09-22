Billy Porter is basking in his moment.

The Pose star made history as the first openly gay black man to win in a lead actor category as he took home an Emmy Award on Sunday night -- and he has a message for the world: "Get used to it."

"You know, I'm so grateful to live long enough to see the day where a queer black man can stand up in front of the world and say, 'I'm here. I'm not going nowhere. So get used to it,'" Porter told ET's Kevin Frazier backstage after taking home the Emmy for Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

The 50-year-old actor used his acceptance speech to open up about the importance of self-acceptance. That's what he focused on after his win when asked about Madonna and Pose addressing her influence on the community in season two.

"Child, please! I'm not even thinking about her. I love Madonna. I'm not thinking about her. This is about us now. This is about us," he shared. "Season two was about the reclamation of all of that stuff. There's no hard feelings. Madonna has been an LGBTQ ally. We love, we love, we love Madonna. That was 30 years ago or more. Now it's about us. So, we're going to be in this moment and it's going to be about us."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Porter also doesn't hold any ill will toward RuPaul, whom Emmy viewers thought he gave side-eye to when the latter won the award for Reality Competition Program for RuPaul's Drag Race.

"There's never a side-eye coming from me. Let me make this clear right now in this room right now. There's never a side-eye coming from me. There's never anything negative coming from me. You're never gonna get it from me. It's all love. It's all light. It's all positivity. Don’t come at me with that mess," he told reporters in the press room.

"RuPaul is a friend of mine. I am so proud of him. I stand on his shoulders," Porter continued. "He is doing it. He paved the way for me, so there's never a side-eye about that."

The actor instead plans to "eat drink and be merry" with Emmy, which he'll be taking to his mom in her nursing home. "Imma take it there so she can feel it," he gushed to ET.

