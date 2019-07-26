Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell are over the moon!

The couple got engaged this week, and couldn't help but fawn over one another during ET's exclusive interview shortly after their engagement. The 21-year-old conservationist and her fiance are already planning their special day, and revealed to ET's Lauren Zima that they wouldn't mind having their wedding televised on their show, Crikey! It's the Irwins.

"I am wondering that," she said about a televised wedding, explaining that it "depends on season three of Crikey! It's the Irwins."

"We are wrapping up filming of season two for the new show, which is wonderful. And Crikey! It's the Irwins has been so special for all of us. So yes, let's put it out there to Animal Planet. Should we do a wedding special? I'm excited to include our engagement on Crikey! It's the Irwins. So be sure to watch out on Animal Planet on season two."

"The new show is coming out in the fall in the United States, so be sure to look out because we're going to have some engagement exclusives on the show," Irwin continued. "And then maybe, following on from that, next year we can have the wedding included as well. That'll be pretty cool, wouldn't it?

"That'll be amazing. I love that idea," Powell replied.

"We'll do that," Irwin assured.

As far as one must-have the newly engaged pair would want for their special day is getting married at the Australia Zoo and honor her late father, Steve Irwin.

"The most important thing is getting married here at Australia Zoo because this is where I feel closest to Dad," Irwin revealed. "So there's going to be a whole lot of planning that goes into the wedding day. But for me, at the heart of it all, I want to make sure that my Mum is there, my brother is there, and that it's a really close family event and we'll remember Dad, whether it's a clip that we play of Dad or something that just reminds us of him. But, you know, we'll plan it out perfectly."

"But having the wedding here at Australia Zoo, that's what means the most with my family. It'll be really special," she expressed, adding, "I'm excited, I'm really excited!"

During ET's interview, Irwin also further touched on how she would incorporate her dad, brother Robert and mom Terri into her wedding day.

Watch the video below to hear what she shared.

