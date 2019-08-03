It's been an emotional time for Bindi Irwin.

The 21-year-old conservationist penned a touching note to her late father, Steve Irwin, weeks after getting engaged to longtime boyfriend Chandler Powell. In the heartfelt message, Bindi explains that she wishes her dad would be by her side on her special day, but is so thankful that she has her brother, Robert Irwin, to walk her down the aisle.

"Dad, you would be so incredibly proud of Robert. He has been such an amazing support during this beautiful new life chapter," Bindi wrote on Friday, alongside family photos. "I know you’d be beaming with pride when the time comes that he walks me down the aisle. I wish you could be here for these moments, but I know that your spirit lives on in us ❤️."

The day before, she had posted a new family photo, which included Robert, Chandler and her mom, Terri Irwin.

"Thankful to have such a beautiful family to hold my hand and share life’s most magical moments ❤️💍," she captioned the sweet snap.

Bindi and Chandler got engaged on July 24. Following their engagement, ET exclusively sat down with the couple, who dished on their proposal and wedding plans. During the interview, Bindi first revealed that she wanted her younger brother to walk her down the aisle, stepping into the role that would have otherwise been filled by her dad. The animal expert lost her father, the famed "Crocodile Hunter," in a tragic accident in 2006, when she was only eight years old.

"I think that for me, it'll be really important that Robert walks me down the aisle," Bindi shared. "That's something that I really want to do."

Bindi admitted that there was a certain "bittersweet" element to the special moment. "It was so incredibly special. But then, at the same time for me on a personal note, there's people who I really wish could be here today for this time in my life," she shared. "Particularly my dad."

"I wish that he could be here to be getting excited and welcome [Chandler] into the family, and I think that's really challenging [for me]," Bindi explained. "I think that Dad would have loved him so much and he would have been so excited that he's now part of our family."

See more of ET's exclusive interview with the pair in the video below.

