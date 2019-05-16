Blac Chyna is opening up like never before about her numerous cosmetic procedures.

The mother of two was on Wednesday's episode of The Wendy Williams Show, and was very candid about her plastic surgery past.

When asked by host Wendy Williams if her butt is "natural," Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renee White, admitted that she had "something done" after the birth of her daughter, Dream, in November 2016.

"I went and got something done. I got lipo, because after I had Dream, it was, like, out of control. So I had some of it taken out," she confessed.

Chyna was also very open about the four breast enhancement procedures she's had done. "I went larger, larger then I went smaller. I felt like it was, this is just too much," she said.

In addition, the 31-year-old model revealed that her dimples are not natural and happened after she got piercings in her cheeks. "When I took them out I was like, ‘Oh, man, now I got dimples!'" she shared.

Chyna was also very open with Williams about her prior relationships with Rob Kardashian and Tyga, the fathers of her children. She was adamant that she never dated Kardashian to get back at Tyga for leaving her for Kylie Jenner, Kardashian's sister.

"It was like a connection right then and there," she said. "I had him move out from Khloe's house, move into my house, and it was very early on. He had moved in with me, and from there, we started losing the weight, he cut his hair."

Chyna isn't the first star to open up about plastic surgery. Here's Cardi B talking to ET about why she decided to come forward about getting lipo:

