When Is Black Friday?

Black Friday officially starts on Nov. 29, the day after Thanksgiving. However, most retailers and brands are expected to begin their sales as early as Nov. 22 and extend to as long as Cyber Monday, Dec. 2.

What Will Be on Sale?

Various fashion and beauty brands and retailers will be participating in Black Friday. Major department stores like Nordstrom, Macy's, Walmart and Kohl's are confirmed to offer discounts (some have already started!). E-commerce sites like Amazon and Shopbop have started to drop deals. Brands that rarely go on sale such as Reformation, AllSaints, Sarah Flint, Good American, Benefit Cosmetics, Urban Decay and Charlotte Tilbury will offer discounts. Other retailers expected to have sales are Ulta, Sephora, Express, Ann Taylor, ASOS and more.

How Do I Score the Best Deals?

We suggest you plan ahead! Before Thanksgiving week, we recommend you bookmark or save to cart all the items you are eyeing and check back to see if the brand or retailer has announced the sale.

ET Style will keep you up to date on the best fashion and beauty Black Friday deals, including the dates and discount codes, along with our favorite picks to add to cart.

