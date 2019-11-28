Shopping

Black Friday Deals at Kohl’s -- Stylish Tech, Travel and More

By Katy Lindenmuth‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
Save big on must-have items with the Kohl’s Black Friday sale!

Thousands of Black Friday deals have already been released and are available right now. That includes limited-quantity Black Friday doorbusters that will be live until Nov. 29. You can also score certain items for an extra 15% off with promo code GIVETHANKS.

Save on your favorite fashion, beauty and electronics products -- and everything in between. Convenient, right?

Below, ET Style’s favorite Black Friday sales at Kohl’s.

Studio3 Wireless Headphones
Beats
Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones
Kohl's
Studio3 Wireless Headphones
Beats

The sleekest way to listen to all the recently announced GRAMMY nominees.

REGULARLY $349.99

Calming Weighted Throw Blanket
Brookstone
Brookstone Calming Weighted Throw Blanket
Kohl's
Calming Weighted Throw Blanket
Brookstone

There’s no better time of year for a plushy product that can reduce stress and improve sleep. (Make sure you use coupon code GIVETHANKS to score the full deal.)

REGULARLY UP TO $159.99

Ziplite 4.0 Hardside Spinner Carry-On
Samsonite
Samsonite Ziplite 4.0 Hardside Carry-On
Kohl's
Ziplite 4.0 Hardside Spinner Carry-On
Samsonite

Samsonite’s popular scratch-resistant luggage comes in 15 colors -- we’re partial to the futuristic-looking Brushed Anthracite. (Make sure you use coupon code GIVETHANKS to score the full deal.)

REGULARLY $259.99

EOS Rebel T6 DSLR Camera
Canon
Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR Camera
Kohl's
EOS Rebel T6 DSLR Camera
Canon

Ready to kick up your photo skills a notch? This Canon DSLR kit includes everything you need to get started: camera, lens, shoulder bag, battery pack with charger and more.

REGULARLY $749.99

Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch
Fitbit
Fitbit Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch
Kohl's
Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch
Fitbit

With a clean interface and five chic band colors (including Mulberry, pictured here), the Versa Lite can be worn all day, every day.

REGULARLY $159.99

Home 8-In. Full HD WiFi Digital PhotoShare Frame
SimplySmart
SimplySmart Home Digital Frame
Kohl's
Home 8-In. Full HD WiFi Digital PhotoShare Frame
SimplySmart

Remember when people printed out actual photos? We don’t either -- digital frames forever.

REGULARLY $149.99

Plush 12'' x 20'' Throw Pillow
Cuddl Duds
Cuddl Duds Plush Throw Pillow
Kohl's
Plush 12'' x 20'' Throw Pillow
Cuddl Duds

Gift this throw pillow to your favorite snuggle buddy. (Make sure you use coupon code GIVETHANKS to score the full deal.)

REGULARLY $39.99

Aubrey Double-Breasted Swing Coat
Larry Levine
Larry Levine Aubrey Double-Breasted Swing Coat
Kohl's
Aubrey Double-Breasted Swing Coat
Larry Levine

Like any good wardrobe staple, this midweight plaid coat can be dressed up or dressed down.

REGULARLY $100

Flawless Legs Hair Remover
Finishing Touch Flawless Legs Hair Remover
Finishing Touch Flawless Legs Hair Remover
Kohl's
Flawless Legs Hair Remover
Finishing Touch Flawless Legs Hair Remover

Need proof we are increasingly spoiled by technology? You can now get silky smooth legs while watching TV.

REGULARLY $59.99

Color Delights Train Case Makeup Collection
The Color Institute
The Color Institute Color Delights Train Case Makeup Collection
Kohl's
Color Delights Train Case Makeup Collection
The Color Institute

Idea: Hand out these 40 assorted beauty products as stocking stuffers -- and keep the sturdy clear case for yourself.

REGULARLY $50

