Black Friday Deals at Kohl’s -- Stylish Tech, Travel and More

Calming Weighted Throw Blanket Brookstone Kohl's Calming Weighted Throw Blanket Brookstone There’s no better time of year for a plushy product that can reduce stress and improve sleep. (Make sure you use coupon code GIVETHANKS to score the full deal.) REGULARLY UP TO $159.99 $67.99 at Kohl's

Ziplite 4.0 Hardside Spinner Carry-On Samsonite Kohl's Ziplite 4.0 Hardside Spinner Carry-On Samsonite Samsonite’s popular scratch-resistant luggage comes in 15 colors -- we’re partial to the futuristic-looking Brushed Anthracite. (Make sure you use coupon code GIVETHANKS to score the full deal.) REGULARLY $259.99 $84.99 to $169.99 at Kohl's

EOS Rebel T6 DSLR Camera Canon Kohl's EOS Rebel T6 DSLR Camera Canon Ready to kick up your photo skills a notch? This Canon DSLR kit includes everything you need to get started: camera, lens, shoulder bag, battery pack with charger and more. REGULARLY $749.99 $399.99 at Kohl's

Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch Fitbit Kohl's Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch Fitbit With a clean interface and five chic band colors (including Mulberry, pictured here), the Versa Lite can be worn all day, every day. REGULARLY $159.99 $99.99 at Kohl's

Plush 12'' x 20'' Throw Pillow Cuddl Duds Kohl's Plush 12'' x 20'' Throw Pillow Cuddl Duds Gift this throw pillow to your favorite snuggle buddy. (Make sure you use coupon code GIVETHANKS to score the full deal.) REGULARLY $39.99 $11.89 at Kohl's

Aubrey Double-Breasted Swing Coat Larry Levine Kohl's Aubrey Double-Breasted Swing Coat Larry Levine Like any good wardrobe staple, this midweight plaid coat can be dressed up or dressed down. REGULARLY $100 $21.24 at Kohl's

Flawless Legs Hair Remover Finishing Touch Flawless Legs Hair Remover Kohl's Flawless Legs Hair Remover Finishing Touch Flawless Legs Hair Remover Need proof we are increasingly spoiled by technology? You can now get silky smooth legs while watching TV. REGULARLY $59.99 $39.99 at Kohl's

Color Delights Train Case Makeup Collection The Color Institute Kohl's Color Delights Train Case Makeup Collection The Color Institute Idea: Hand out these 40 assorted beauty products as stocking stuffers -- and keep the sturdy clear case for yourself. REGULARLY $50 $20 at Kohl's

