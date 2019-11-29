Shopping

Black Friday Deals at Ulta -- Save Big on Kylie Cosmetics, Tarte Mascara and More

By Katy Lindenmuth‍
Happy Black Friday! Ulta got you something really nice.

The beauty store has unleashed a monster Black Friday sale, dropping prices on a ton of items you may or may not have been eyeing for months (ahem, that Kylie Cosmetics Kylighter).

Of course, now is also a prime time to grab gifts for the fellow beauty junkies in your life. At $5.25 each, may we suggest tossing an OPI Lacquer in everyone's stocking?

Below are just a few of the Ulta deals that we've already added to cart.

Rachel Zoe x Lorac Diamond Disco Gloss Trio
Lorac
Rachel Zoe x Lorac Diamond Disco Gloss Trio
Ulta
Rachel Zoe x Lorac Diamond Disco Gloss Trio
Lorac

Rachel Zoe's first-ever beauty collab evokes Hollywood glamour and is extremely party-friendly.

REGULARLY $15

Maneater Voluptuous Mascara
Tarte
Tarte Maneater Voluptuous Mascara
Ulta
Maneater Voluptuous Mascara
Tarte

When do you not need new mascara? Speaking of: Check out even more incredible $10 mascara deals in Ulta's Black Friday sale.

REGULARLY $23

Kylighter
Kylie Cosmetics
Kylie Kylighter
Ulta
Kylighter
Kylie Cosmetics

’Tis the season for half off -- we repeat, half off! -- Kylie Cosmetics highlighter, blush and bronzer. That means you can score the ever-popular Kylighter, which comes in six dreamy shades, for just 10 bucks.

REGULARLY $20

The Glow Starts Here
Becca Cosmetics
becca glow starts here
Becca Cosmetics
The Glow Starts Here
Becca Cosmetics

Pounce on this brand-new, limited-edition Becca Cosmetics triple-threat, which includes two priming filters and an under-eye brightening corrector.

Prime Time Foundation Primer
BareMinerals
BareMinerals Prime Time Foundation Primer
Ulta
Prime Time Foundation Primer
BareMinerals

Behind every perfectly made-up face is a quality foundation primer. We love prepping with this one.

REGULARLY $25

Nail Lacquers
OPI
OPI Nail Lacquers
Ulta
Nail Lacquers
OPI

At this price, you could paint each finger and toe a different shade. Just saying.

REGULARLY $10.50

All Star Beauty Blowout
Benefit Cosmetics
Benefit All Stars Beauty Blowout
Ulta
All Star Beauty Blowout
Benefit Cosmetics

These three Benefit staples -- a full-size BADgal BANG! Mascara and 24-HR Brow Setter, plus a fun-size POREfessional Primer -- would normally set you back $53.

All That Shimmers Hairstyling Iron
Chi for Ulta Beauty
Chi All That Shimmers Hairstyling Iron
Ulta
All That Shimmers Hairstyling Iron
Chi for Ulta Beauty

Add some bling to your beauty routine with this glittery Chi flatiron, made exclusively for Ulta Beauty.

REGULARLY $99.99

Catch My Eye Brush Collection
Morphe
Catch My Eye Brush Collection
Ulta
Catch My Eye Brush Collection
Morphe

Can’t remember the last time you replaced your eye makeup brushes? Same. We’ll add this killer six-piece set to cart if you do.

REGULARLY $36

Ultra Facial Cleanser
Kiehl's
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser
Ulta
Ultra Facial Cleanser
Kiehl's

This facial cleanser feels luxurious and works with every skin type. Take advantage of the half-off price and grab a few to have as backup gifts for literally anyone.

REGULARLY $20

Confidence in an Eye Cream
IT Cosmetics
IT Cosmetics Confidence in an Eye Cream
Ulta
Confidence in an Eye Cream
IT Cosmetics

We have confidence in this cult-favorite eye cream, but it doesn’t hurt that it’s on sale.

REGULARLY $38

