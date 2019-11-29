Happy Black Friday! Ulta got you something really nice.



The beauty store has unleashed a monster Black Friday sale, dropping prices on a ton of items you may or may not have been eyeing for months (ahem, that Kylie Cosmetics Kylighter).

Of course, now is also a prime time to grab gifts for the fellow beauty junkies in your life. At $5.25 each, may we suggest tossing an OPI Lacquer in everyone's stocking?

Below are just a few of the Ulta deals that we've already added to cart.

Rachel Zoe x Lorac Diamond Disco Gloss Trio Lorac Ulta Rachel Zoe x Lorac Diamond Disco Gloss Trio Lorac Rachel Zoe's first-ever beauty collab evokes Hollywood glamour and is extremely party-friendly. REGULARLY $15 $9 at Ulta

Maneater Voluptuous Mascara Tarte Ulta Maneater Voluptuous Mascara Tarte When do you not need new mascara? Speaking of: Check out even more incredible $10 mascara deals in Ulta's Black Friday sale. REGULARLY $23 $10 at Ulta

Kylighter Kylie Cosmetics Ulta Kylighter Kylie Cosmetics ’Tis the season for half off -- we repeat, half off! -- Kylie Cosmetics highlighter, blush and bronzer. That means you can score the ever-popular Kylighter, which comes in six dreamy shades, for just 10 bucks. REGULARLY $20 $10 at Ulta

The Glow Starts Here Becca Cosmetics Becca Cosmetics The Glow Starts Here Becca Cosmetics Pounce on this brand-new, limited-edition Becca Cosmetics triple-threat, which includes two priming filters and an under-eye brightening corrector. $15 at Ulta

Prime Time Foundation Primer BareMinerals Ulta Prime Time Foundation Primer BareMinerals Behind every perfectly made-up face is a quality foundation primer. We love prepping with this one. REGULARLY $25 $10 at Ulta

Nail Lacquers OPI Ulta Nail Lacquers OPI At this price, you could paint each finger and toe a different shade. Just saying. REGULARLY $10.50 $5.25 at Ulta

All Star Beauty Blowout Benefit Cosmetics Ulta All Star Beauty Blowout Benefit Cosmetics These three Benefit staples -- a full-size BADgal BANG! Mascara and 24-HR Brow Setter, plus a fun-size POREfessional Primer -- would normally set you back $53. $15 at Ulta

All That Shimmers Hairstyling Iron Chi for Ulta Beauty Ulta All That Shimmers Hairstyling Iron Chi for Ulta Beauty Add some bling to your beauty routine with this glittery Chi flatiron, made exclusively for Ulta Beauty. REGULARLY $99.99 $59.99 at Ulta

Catch My Eye Brush Collection Morphe Ulta Catch My Eye Brush Collection Morphe Can’t remember the last time you replaced your eye makeup brushes? Same. We’ll add this killer six-piece set to cart if you do. REGULARLY $36 $19 at Ulta

Ultra Facial Cleanser Kiehl's Ulta Ultra Facial Cleanser Kiehl's This facial cleanser feels luxurious and works with every skin type. Take advantage of the half-off price and grab a few to have as backup gifts for literally anyone. REGULARLY $20 $10 at Ulta

Confidence in an Eye Cream IT Cosmetics Ulta Confidence in an Eye Cream IT Cosmetics We have confidence in this cult-favorite eye cream, but it doesn’t hurt that it’s on sale. REGULARLY $38 $19 Starting Nov. 28 at Ulta

