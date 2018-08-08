Dream team!

Blake Lively stepped out looking stunning on Tuesday night to support her husband, Ryan Reynolds, at an event for his company, Aviation Gin.

With her hair swept up, the 30-year-old actress turned heads in a skintight white cocktail dress with halter straps that she paired with matching white stiletto heels.

As for her suave husband, he sported thick black glasses, navy pants, a matching sports coat, a gray button-down shirt and brown shoes.

While at the event, Lively snapped a selfie with some pals for her Instagram Story, which she captioned: “The look on our faces = when you all go to a party just for the free food…”

Startraks

Instagram Stories

This power couple always has jokes! Reynolds recently shut down Lively’s A Simple Favor co-star, Anna Kendrick, who threatened to steal his wife of six years away from him.

“I know a lot of guys that would be fine with that but not me, I would like to hang onto her,” the Deadpool star quipped to ET’s Kevin Frazier at Comic-Con. “Yeah, please let’s not do that… I mean, she’d be well taken care of with Anna though, I think she’s got the goods, yeah, but no, access denied.”

For more from the couple, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Blake Lively Shares Amazing Throwback From 1997 Spice Girls Concert

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Join Taylor Swift's Parents For 'Reputation' Tour Show -- See Blake's Moves!

Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Says He Won't Allow Anna Kendrick to Steal Wife Blake Lively (Exclusive)

Related Gallery