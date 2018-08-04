Spice up your life!

Blake Lively has been a Spice Girls fan since the age of 10, and she has the perfect picture to prove it! On Saturday, the 30-year-old A Simple Favor star shared an epic throwback pic of herself dressed as Emma Bunton, aka Baby Spice, while at the girl group's concert in 1997. In the snap, a pigtailed Lively channels her inner Spice Girl by wearing a baby blue mini dress with a fur hemline and sky-high white platform sneakers.

"Pretending to be someone else... since 1997 (Thanks @briaaamadrid for the photo of us at the Spice Girls concert. Sorry -not sorry- I tricked you into thinking I was @emmaleebunton)," she captioned the pic.

It gets even better! The photo captured the attention of Bunton, 46, who commented on the pic, "So cute, you're rocking those pigtails."

Lively, naturally, couldn't control her excitement after seeing that Baby Spice wrote to her. "I'm officially [dead]. Forever bowing down to you. I cannot believe you know who I am. This will never be normal," she replied.

Instagram

Lively isn't the only celebrity to have previously fangirled over the "Say You'll Be There" quintet. It's known that Emma Stone and Adele are huge Spice Girls fans.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, the Backstreet Boys dressed up as the singers during their fan cruise and sang "Wannabe."

Check out the hilarious moment in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Join Taylor Swift's Parents For 'Reputation' Tour Show -- See Blake's Moves!

Mel B Says She Wrote the Rap Lyrics to Spice Girls' 'Wannabe' While on the Toilet

Backstreet Boys Dress Up as the Spice Girls, Sing ‘Wannabe’ & Cover *NSYNC -- Watch!

Related Gallery