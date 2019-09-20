There's another major star joining The Voice coaches this season, and she's the perfect addition to the team.

Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson sat down with ET's Keltie Knight ahead of the NBC singing competition show's upcoming season, to dish on having Taylor Swift as a mentor once again.

"A lot of people don’t realize I raised Taylor Swift in the country music world and she knows it," Shelton teasingly says. "She did great, though, as a mentor and she did it the first time and then coming back in this second time, it's like she's made for that. She's super smart and she’s really good at looking at somebody's performance and listening to them and being able to go, 'I know a couple things here that instantly, I think, we can tweak on and it will take it to the next level.' She's really good at that."

The "You Need to Calm Down" singer was previously a Mega Mentor on season seven, which featured Shelton, Pharrell Williams, Gwen Stefani and Adam Levine. Known for recently wearing bright and sparkly outfits, Clarkson joked that Shelton could be taking some fashion tips from Swift this season.

"Oh, there's actually something we shot that you're going to love if you want to see Blake in a really awesome sparkly jacket," she says. "We pulled up and [Shelton was] in a magical number. It was good."

For season 17, Shelton and Clarkson are joined by Stefani, as well as reigning season 16 champ, John Legend. A longtime No Doubt and Stefani fan, Clarkson is still in awe of working with the Hollaback Girl.

"We knew each other before the show but we never worked together," the American Idol alum shares. "Here's the thing. I can get past the fact that she's one of my heroes from childhood. It’s really cool because she’s really down to earth, but every once in a while, I’m just sitting there and we're arguing over an artist like who’s -- well, not really arguing, but pillow fighting over an artist -- and I'm just like, 'Wow, it's Gwen Stefani.' It’s so cool."

"I love the four of us. It's weird not having Adam, but it’s interesting the dynamic," Clarkson adds. "We're literally all four different genres and it's kind of interesting the dynamic of that on the show."

And while it's all fun and games right now, when it's go-time, Shelton is clearly out for blood and has his eye on the prize.

"I don’t really give a crap what John says or does. I’m here to beat him. I’m here to beat [Clarkson] and I’m even here to beat Gwen," he jokingly says. "It's not easy, but that’s what I’m here to do."

As for Clarkson, she's also hoping to beat her fellow coaches, but isn't opposed to giving tips to all the artists, regardless if they're Team Kelly or not.

"I would honestly help any of the artists on any team just because I’ve been where those artists are coming from," she expresses.

ET also sat down with Stefani and Legend, where they dished on what to expect when the show premieres. Watch the video below to hear what they shared.

The Voice premieres Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

