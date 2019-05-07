Blake Shelton is ready for a proposal!

ET's Sophie Schillaci caught up with the 42-year-old country crooner backstage at The Voice, and he revealed girlfriend Gwen Stefani's reaction to his wish that she be the one to pop the question.

"She goes, 'You know this is not how this is gonna work,'" he recalled.

The idea of a Stefani proposing was first introduced to Shelton during his recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where the daytime talk show host gifted him a clock with his and Stefani's faces on it to remind the couple that time was ticking on making things official. DeGeneres had offered up a similar gift to Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, just before Rodriguez finally got down on one knee.

"So, Mother's Day is coming up and I have something for you to give to her," DeGeneres told Shelton.

"So you're saying ...there's a chance she's going to ask me to marry her? You're saying with this clock," he responded after excitedly accepting the gift. "You see how I flipped it around and put it on her?"

"Now that she knows that you're waiting for her to ask, now that she's sees this, she'll ask you," DeGeneres promised. "I'll call her tonight."

As for where he keeps that magic proposal clock, Shelton told ET that it's not officially in his possession yet.

"Man I left [the show], I said, 'Hey, I'm gonna take my clock with me'... There wasn't any glass on it, I guess for camera purposes. They didn't want the reflection, so she said she wants to have the glass put back in it and then she's gonna send it over to me," Shelton explained. "She's getting it fixed up for me for sure."

When it comes to where the clock will eventually be displayed, Shelton admitted that "it's probably going to be up to Gwen."

"She loves it," he said of the clock. "She loves Ellen, any gift from Ellen."

When he isn't thinking about taking the next step with his girlfriend, Shelton is continuing to conquer his Voice coaching duties, where he has six contestants in the the top 13.

"It's pretty much been the theme since this show began, you know what I'm saying?" Shelton joked of his impressive number of wins, before throwing some hilarious shade at his fellow Voice coach, Adam Levine.

"...This is my show and I decided to throw in some loopholes for Adam to be able to keep some people in the show. I felt sorry for him because he's a loser," he said. "...I am gloating. I am bragging. They don't pay me to lose. They pay me to try and win this competition. Now I feel like I'm getting my job done."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

