Looking for new summer plans? Don't fret! Feast your eyes on CBS' action-adventure series, Blood & Treasure.

Starring Matt Barr as former FBI antiquities expert Danny McNamara and Sofia Pernas as art thief Lexi Vaziri, the globe-trotting drama follows the duo as they team up to catch a ruthless terrorist, Karim Farouk (Oded Fehr), who funds his attacks by stealing rare treasures. When Danny's mentor is kidnapped by Farouk, so begins Danny and Lexi's trek around the world in their hunt for justice.

ET exclusively debuts a first look from the two-hour series premiere (think a sexier National Treasure), where Danny and Lexi have a hilariously tense reunion in a cop car. It's apparent right off the bat that the two have some major unfinished business to take care of.

"Are you stalking me?" Lexi accuses Danny.

"No, I tracked your passport to France. A credit card hit on one of your aliases pointed me here," Danny replies nonchalantly, before admitting that he may have been tracking her movements a little too closely in hopes of their paths crossing. "OK yeah... that did sound like I was stalking you but someone's in trouble and I need your help."

"Always playing the hero, no matter how many lives he ruins in the process," Lexi snarls.

But Danny's on a desperate mission to recruit Lexi's help in order to rescue his mentor, even though the task they'd have to complete -- recovering the tomb of Cleopatra -- hasn't ever been pulled off successfully before. Will they be the first ones to accomplish the goal alive? Watch ET's exclusive clip above to find out.

Joining Barr, Pernas and Fehr in Blood & Treasure are Michael James Shaw, Katia Winter, James Callis, Alicia Coppola and Mark Gagliardi.

Blood & Treasure launches with a two-hour premiere Tuesday, May 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

RELATED CONTENT:

2019 TV Cheat Sheet: Which Shows Are Canceled or Renewed? See the List!

Related Gallery