The Bloomingdale's Clearance Sale is back -- and according to the department store, it's bigger, bolder and better than ever.

Through August 2nd, Bloomingdale's is offering 60–75% on wear-now styles & save 30–50% on regular-price items which include a large selection of items across categories, including designer clothing, shoes, bags and jewelry. You can also save 20% on almost all cookware, kitchen electrics, gadgets and home goods like furniture and rugs. Plus, Loyalists get a $25 Reward Card for every $100 spent on almost all beauty products. Big beauty brands like La Mer, Tom Ford and Dior are part of this deal.

Select store locations are currently offering contact-free curbside pickup. Your online orders will be brought out to your car.

Below, shop ET Style's favorite sale items from Bloomingdale's Clearance Sale.

Kate Studded Shoulder Bag Zadig & Voltaire Bloomingdale's Kate Studded Shoulder Bag Zadig & Voltaire This studded epic shoulder bag from Zadig & Voltaire is 60% off and a steal at $218. The best part is the inside flap is signed by Kate Moss with her personal mantra: Live and Love! Kate ORIGINALLY $548 $219.20 at Bloomingdale's

Lace Ruffled-Hem Dress Aqua Bloomingdale's Lace Ruffled-Hem Dress Aqua Get a deal on this romantic ruffled lace dress for under $40 which is 60% off retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $98 $39.20 at Bloomingdale's

Low-Top Sneakers Stella McCartney Bloomingdale's Low-Top Sneakers Stella McCartney Score these cool sporty sneakers from Stella McCartney for 50% off. REGULARLY $685 $342.50 at Bloomingdale's

Women's Square Sunglasses Stella McCartney Bloomingdale's Women's Square Sunglasses Stella McCartney The perfect pair of black sunglasses will never go out of style, especially if they're Stella McCartney. Take 40% of these stunners, while supplies last. REGULARLY $220 $132 at Bloomingdale's

Stretch Silk Tie-Front Shirt Theory Bloomingdale's Stretch Silk Tie-Front Shirt Theory This silk shirt from Theory is a wardrobe staple. At 75% off this shirt is a must-have. REGULARLY $345 $86.25 at Bloomingdale's

Adele Mid-Rise Straight Ankle Jeans in Chadron J Brand Bloomingdale's Adele Mid-Rise Straight Ankle Jeans in Chadron J Brand These mid-rise straight-leg J Brand jeans will make a great addition to your denim collection. Grab these stylish jeans for 30% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $228 $159.60 at Bloomingdale's

Hammered Copper Triply 11-Piece Set Cuisinart Bloomingdale's Hammered Copper Triply 11-Piece Set Cuisinart This item is part of the 100% Bloomingdale’s collection, featuring exclusive pieces you won’t find anywhere else. Featuring an elegant textured design, lustrous copper-hued finish and Heat Surround Technology, this cookware set includes: 1-quart open saucier, 2-quart covered sauce pan, 3-quart covered sauce pan, 10" open saute pan, 4-quart covered casserole, 6-quart covered stockpot and 7.87"W steamer insert. This pots and pans set is 55% off, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $950 $424.99 at Bloomingdale's

New Cottage 18-Piece Dinnerware Catering Set Villeroy & Boch Bloomingdale's New Cottage 18-Piece Dinnerware Catering Set Villeroy & Boch This classic porcelain Villeroy & Bach dinnerwear set includes 6 of each: 10.5" dinner plate, 8.25" salad plate and 9" rim soup bowl. This dinnerware set is also 80% off retail price. ORIGINALLY $552 $109.99 at Bloomingdale's

