Bloomingdale's Clearance Sale: Save Up to 80% Off Women's Designer Clothing and Home Goods

Published
Bloomingdale's sale
Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

The Bloomingdale's Clearance Sale is back -- and according to the department store, it's bigger, bolder and better than ever.

Through August 2nd, Bloomingdale's is offering 60–75% on wear-now styles & save 30–50% on regular-price items which include a large selection of items across categories, including designer clothing, shoes, bags and jewelry. You can also save 20% on almost all cookware, kitchen electrics, gadgets and home goods like furniture and rugs. Plus, Loyalists get a $25 Reward Card for every $100 spent on almost all beauty products. Big beauty brands like La Mer, Tom Ford and Dior are part of this deal.

Select store locations are currently offering contact-free curbside pickup. Your online orders will be brought out to your car.

Below, shop ET Style's favorite sale items from Bloomingdale's Clearance Sale.

Kate Studded Shoulder Bag
Zadig & Voltaire
Zadig & Voltaire Kate Studded Shoulder Bag
Bloomingdale's
Kate Studded Shoulder Bag
Zadig & Voltaire

This studded epic shoulder bag from Zadig & Voltaire is 60% off and a steal at $218. The best part is the inside flap is signed by Kate Moss with her personal mantra: Live and Love! Kate

ORIGINALLY $548

Lace Ruffled-Hem Dress
Aqua
Aqua Lace Ruffled-Hem Dress
Bloomingdale's
Lace Ruffled-Hem Dress
Aqua

Get a deal on this romantic ruffled lace dress for under $40 which is 60% off retail price, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $98

Low-Top Sneakers
Stella McCartney
Stella McCartney Low-Top Sneakers
Bloomingdale's
Low-Top Sneakers
Stella McCartney

Score these cool sporty sneakers from Stella McCartney for 50% off.

REGULARLY $685

Women's Square Sunglasses
Stella McCartney
Stella McCartney Women's Sunglasses, 50mm
Bloomingdale's
Women's Square Sunglasses
Stella McCartney

The perfect pair of black sunglasses will never go out of style, especially if they're Stella McCartney. Take 40% of these stunners, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $220

Stretch Silk Tie-Front Shirt
Theory
Theory Stretch Silk Tie-Front Shirt
Bloomingdale's
Stretch Silk Tie-Front Shirt
Theory

This silk shirt from Theory is a wardrobe staple. At 75% off this shirt is a must-have.

REGULARLY $345

Adele Mid-Rise Straight Ankle Jeans in Chadron
J Brand
J Brand Adele Mid-Rise Straight Ankle Jeans in Chadron
Bloomingdale's
Adele Mid-Rise Straight Ankle Jeans in Chadron
J Brand

These mid-rise straight-leg J Brand jeans will make a great addition to your denim collection. Grab these stylish jeans for 30% off, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $228

Hammered Copper Triply 11-Piece Set
Cuisinart
Cuisinart Hammered Copper Triply 11-Piece Set
Bloomingdale's
Hammered Copper Triply 11-Piece Set
Cuisinart

This item is part of the 100% Bloomingdale’s collection, featuring exclusive pieces you won’t find anywhere else. Featuring an elegant textured design, lustrous copper-hued finish and Heat Surround Technology, this cookware set includes: 1-quart open saucier, 2-quart covered sauce pan, 3-quart covered sauce pan, 10" open saute pan, 4-quart covered casserole, 6-quart covered stockpot and 7.87"W steamer insert. This pots and pans set is 55% off, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $950

New Cottage 18-Piece Dinnerware Catering Set
Villeroy & Boch
Villeroy & Boch New Cottage 18-Piece Dinnerware Catering Set
Bloomingdale's
New Cottage 18-Piece Dinnerware Catering Set
Villeroy & Boch

This classic porcelain Villeroy & Bach dinnerwear set includes 6 of each: 10.5" dinner plate, 8.25" salad plate and 9" rim soup bowl. This dinnerware set is also 80% off retail price.

ORIGINALLY $552

 

