Bloomingdale's Friends and Family Sale: Take 30% Off Clothing, Shoes, Cookware and More

Published
Bloomingdale's sale
Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

The Bloomingdale's Friends and Family Sale is back -- and according to the department store, it's bigger, bolder and better than ever.

Through June 21, Bloomingdale's is offering 30% off a large selection of items across categories, including designer clothing, shoes, bags, jewelry and home goods like furniture and rugs. You can also save 20% on almost all cookware, kitchen electrics and gadgets. Plus, Loyallists get a $25 Reward Card for every $100 spent on almost all beauty products. Big beauty brands like La Mer, Tom Ford and Dior are part of this deal.

Select store locations are currently offering contact-free curbside pickup. Your online orders will be brought out to your car.

Below, shop ET Style's favorite sale items from Bloomingdale's.

Lace Ruffled-Hem Dress
Aqua
Aqua Lace Ruffled-Hem Dress
Bloomingdale's
Lace Ruffled-Hem Dress
Aqua

Get a deal on this romantic ruffled lace dress for under $60.

REGULARLY $98

Low-Top Sneakers
Stella McCartney
Stella McCartney Low-Top Sneakers
Bloomingdale's
Low-Top Sneakers
Stella McCartney

Score these cool sporty sneakers from Stella McCartney for 40% off.

REGULARLY $685

Unisex Classic Aviator Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
Ray-Ban Unisex Classic Aviator Sunglasses, 55mm
Bloomingdale's
Unisex Classic Aviator Sunglasses
Ray-Ban

The perfect pair of aviators will never go out of style, especially if they're Ray-Bans. Any guy or gal can wear these literally anywhere, with literally anything, and look extra cool.

REGULARLY $169

Stretch Silk Tie-Front Shirt
Theory
Theory Stretch Silk Tie-Front Shirt
Bloomingdale's
Stretch Silk Tie-Front Shirt
Theory

This silk shirt from Theory is a wardrobe staple. 

REGULARLY $345

10.5" Crystal Mattress in a Box Collection
Urban Loft
Urban Loft 10.5" Crystal Mattress in a Box Collection
Bloomingdale's
10.5" Crystal Mattress in a Box Collection
Urban Loft

Take 50% off the Urban Loft Crystal Queen Mattress. The cushion firm surface and gel memory foam provides support and comfort, while keeping your body cool throughout the night.

REGULARLY $1,280

Adele Mid-Rise Straight Ankle Jeans in Chadron
J Brand
J Brand Adele Mid-Rise Straight Ankle Jeans in Chadron
Bloomingdale's
Adele Mid-Rise Straight Ankle Jeans in Chadron
J Brand

These mid-rise straight-leg J Brand jeans will make a great addition to your denim collection.

REGULARLY $228

Logan Slim ID Wallet
Frye
Frye Logan Slim ID Wallet
Bloomingdale's
Logan Slim ID Wallet
Frye

Leather goods gifts are the equivalent of chocolate and flowers for guys. This classic, compact billfold from Frye will look even cooler as he wears it in over time.

REGULARLY $128

The Eclipse Shoulder Bag
The Marc Jacobs
The Marc Jacobs The Eclipse Shoulder Bag
Bloomingdale's
The Eclipse Shoulder Bag
The Marc Jacobs

This Marc Jacobs moon-shaped shoulder bag instantly caught our eye. 

REGULARLY $350

