The Bloomingdale's Friends and Family Sale is back -- and according to the department store, it's bigger, bolder and better than ever.

Through June 21, Bloomingdale's is offering 30% off a large selection of items across categories, including designer clothing, shoes, bags, jewelry and home goods like furniture and rugs. You can also save 20% on almost all cookware, kitchen electrics and gadgets. Plus, Loyallists get a $25 Reward Card for every $100 spent on almost all beauty products. Big beauty brands like La Mer, Tom Ford and Dior are part of this deal.

Select store locations are currently offering contact-free curbside pickup. Your online orders will be brought out to your car.

Below, shop ET Style's favorite sale items from Bloomingdale's.

Lace Ruffled-Hem Dress Aqua Bloomingdale's Lace Ruffled-Hem Dress Aqua Get a deal on this romantic ruffled lace dress for under $60. REGULARLY $98 $58.80 at Bloomingdale's

Low-Top Sneakers Stella McCartney Bloomingdale's Low-Top Sneakers Stella McCartney Score these cool sporty sneakers from Stella McCartney for 40% off. REGULARLY $685 $411 at Bloomingdale's

Unisex Classic Aviator Sunglasses Ray-Ban Bloomingdale's Unisex Classic Aviator Sunglasses Ray-Ban The perfect pair of aviators will never go out of style, especially if they're Ray-Bans. Any guy or gal can wear these literally anywhere, with literally anything, and look extra cool. REGULARLY $169 $135.20 at Bloomingdale's

Stretch Silk Tie-Front Shirt Theory Bloomingdale's Stretch Silk Tie-Front Shirt Theory This silk shirt from Theory is a wardrobe staple. REGULARLY $345 $118.34 at Bloomingdale's

10.5" Crystal Mattress in a Box Collection Urban Loft Bloomingdale's 10.5" Crystal Mattress in a Box Collection Urban Loft Take 50% off the Urban Loft Crystal Queen Mattress. The cushion firm surface and gel memory foam provides support and comfort, while keeping your body cool throughout the night. REGULARLY $1,280 $639.99 at Bloomingdale's

Adele Mid-Rise Straight Ankle Jeans in Chadron J Brand Bloomingdale's Adele Mid-Rise Straight Ankle Jeans in Chadron J Brand These mid-rise straight-leg J Brand jeans will make a great addition to your denim collection. REGULARLY $228 $127.68 at Bloomingdale's

Logan Slim ID Wallet Frye Bloomingdale's Logan Slim ID Wallet Frye Leather goods gifts are the equivalent of chocolate and flowers for guys. This classic, compact billfold from Frye will look even cooler as he wears it in over time. REGULARLY $128 $89.60 at Bloomingdale's

The Eclipse Shoulder Bag The Marc Jacobs Bloomingdale's The Eclipse Shoulder Bag The Marc Jacobs This Marc Jacobs moon-shaped shoulder bag instantly caught our eye. REGULARLY $350 $183.75 at Bloomingdale's

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

