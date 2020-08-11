Shopping

Bloomingdale's Sale: Save Up to 80% on Designer Clothes, Handbags, Jewelry and More

By ETonline Staff
Bloomingdale's sale
The Bloomingdale's Sale is back -- and according to the department store, it's bigger, bolder and better than ever.

Through Aug. 30, Bloomingdale's is offering 60% to 75% off wear-now styles and 30% to 50% off regular-price items, including a large selection of designer clothing for women and men, shoes, handbags and jewelry.  Plus, Loyallists get a $25 Reward Card for every $100 spent on almost all beauty products. Big beauty brands like La Mer, Tom Ford and Dior are part of this deal.

FYI: Select store locations are currently offering contact-free curbside pickup. Your online orders will be brought out to your car.

Below, shop ET Style's favorite sale items from the Bloomingdale's Sale.

Soho Heavy Grain Pebbled Leather Tote
Botkier
Botkier Soho Heavy Grain Pebbled Leather Tote
Bloomingdale's
Soho Heavy Grain Pebbled Leather Tote
Botkier

The Botkier Soho Heavy Grain Pebbled Leather Tote is the perfect everyday handbag.  The zipped detail and the pebbled leather makes this purse trendy and very stylish. Get 40% off this Botkier handbag, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $298

Women's Round Sunglasses, 54mm
Gucci
Gucci Women's Round Sunglasses, 54mm
Bloomingdale's
Women's Round Sunglasses, 54mm
Gucci

These Gucci Women's Round Sunglasses will make you end your summer in the most stylish way possible. 

ORIGINALLY $375

Low-Top Sneakers
Stella McCartney
Stella McCartney Low-Top Sneakers
Bloomingdale's
Low-Top Sneakers
Stella McCartney

Score these cool sporty sneakers from Stella McCartney for 50% off.

REGULARLY $685

Chill Lace-Inset Maxi Dress
Jack by BB DAKOTA
Jack by BB DAKOTA Chill Lace-Inset Maxi Dress
Bloomingdale's
Chill Lace-Inset Maxi Dress
Jack by BB DAKOTA

This button front closure Jack by BB DAKOTA Chill Lace-Inset Maxi Dress includes a classic scoop neck and adjustable spaghetti straps.

ORIGINALLY $90

BOLD Watch, 32mm
Movado
Movado BOLD Watch, 32mm
Bloomingdale's
BOLD Watch, 32mm
Movado

The Movado BOLD Watch is stainless steel with a silver-tone & gold-tone dial. This watch is water-resistant and made with swiss quartz movement.

ORIGINALLY $595

Crepe Moto Jacket
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Crepe Moto Jacket
Bloomingdale's
Crepe Moto Jacket
Calvin Klein

The Calvin Klein Crepe Moto Jacket is the perfect work to weekend jacket for the upcoming fall season.

ORIGINALLY $119.50

Simulated Pearl Linear Drop Earrings in Sterling Silver
Majorica
Majorica Simulated Pearl Linear Drop Earrings in Sterling Silver
Bloomingdale's
Simulated Pearl Linear Drop Earrings in Sterling Silver
Majorica
REGULARLY $70

Zyda Strappy Sandals
Dolce Vita
Dolce Vita Zyda Strappy Sandals
Bloomingdale's
Zyda Strappy Sandals
Dolce Vita

These pair of Dolce Vita Zyda Strappy Sandals have a square open toe, a buckled ankle strap and a 2" wooden heel. 

ORIGINALLY $125

Stretch Silk Tie-Front Shirt
Theory
Theory Stretch Silk Tie-Front Shirt
Bloomingdale's
Stretch Silk Tie-Front Shirt
Theory

This silk shirt from Theory is a wardrobe staple. At 50% off, this shirt is a must-have.

REGULARLY $345

Women's Square Sunglasses
Stella McCartney
Stella McCartney Women's Sunglasses, 50mm
Bloomingdale's
Women's Square Sunglasses
Stella McCartney

The perfect pair of black sunglasses will never go out of style, especially if they're Stella McCartney. Take 40% off these stunners, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $220

Shutter Leather Crossbody
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs Shutter Leather Crossbody
Bloomingdale's
Shutter Leather Crossbody
Marc Jacobs

The Marc Jacobs Shutter Leather Crossbody bag has two zip closures, two interior compartments and an adjustable crossbody strap.  Get this purse now for 40% or $134 off now, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $335

Adele Mid-Rise Straight Ankle Jeans in Chadron
J Brand
J Brand Adele Mid-Rise Straight Ankle Jeans in Chadron
Bloomingdale's
Adele Mid-Rise Straight Ankle Jeans in Chadron
J Brand

These mid-rise straight-leg J Brand jeans will make a great addition to your denim collection. Grab these stylish jeans for 20% off, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $228

 

