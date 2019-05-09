Wedding fever has hit Blue Bloods.

CBS' long-running police procedural closes out its ninth season with its most uplifting and heartwarming finale yet: the anticipated wedding between Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) and Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray).

It's been a long time coming for the lovebirds, whose chemistry has been undeniable since they first met on the job as NYPD officers in season four. And though they didn't officially become an item until season eight, the "Jamko" love has never been questioned by fans.

"The fans have been waiting for this. Eddie has been a part of our family dinner for a while. She's already kind of family," star Tom Selleck says in ET's exclusive video previewing Friday's episode.

While the Reagan family has gone through its ups and downs, Jamie and Eddie's romance culminating in "I do's" is a highlight in their continuing family history.

"Jamie and Eddie struggled with keeping their relationship professional and recognizing the feelings they had for each other," Bridget Moynahan observes, offering a hint as to where the newly married couple will go in the future. "I think we'll see how it unravels, of how they can actually work in the same precinct and be married."

"This episode [establishes that] now that Eddie is a part of this family, what is that going to look like? Talking about kids, all of these other things," Ray teases. "The journey certainly doesn't stop with this wedding. It's the beginning of some other questions."

As Blue Bloods looks ahead to its 10th season, Donnie Wahlberg promised Friday's season closer is joyous.

"This is unlike anything we've ever done in the history of Blue Bloods. It's one of the really true, happy season finales," Wahlberg insists. "There have been some very emotional ones and trying ones for the family. This one, I think, is one that's truly going to bring the audience a lot of happiness."

Blue Bloods airs its season nine finale Friday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

