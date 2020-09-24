Shopping

Blue Nile Sale: Save 25–50% Off Sparkling Fine Jewelry

blue nile sale
Courtesy of Blue Nile

From bracelets and earrings to wedding rings, lots of fine jewelry deep discounts are happening over at the Blue Nile sale right now.

Using the promo code SEPT2020 will get you up to save 25–50% off on sparkling fine jewelry through Sept. 27. You can save on select bangles, bracelets, necklaces, rings and more.

Whether you are shopping for jewelry for a loved one or simply a new addition to your jewelry collection or pre-shopping for the holiday, now is a great time to shop and save across all jewelry categories.

Below, some of the prettiest pieces you'll want to purchase at the Blue Nile sale.

Diamond Front-Back Circle Hoop Earrings
Blue Nile
Blue Nile Diamond Front-Back Circle Hoop Earrings
Blue Nile
Diamond Front-Back Circle Hoop Earrings
Blue Nile

These Blue Nile Diamond Front-Back Circle Hoop Earrings feature 60 diamonds for a total weight of 5/8 carat set in 14k white gold.

REGULARLY $1500

Monique Lhuillier Floral Diamond Ring
Blue Nile x Monique Lhuillier
Blue Nile x Monique Lhuillier Floral Diamond Ring
Blue Nile
Monique Lhuillier Floral Diamond Ring
Blue Nile x Monique Lhuillier

This Blue Nile x Monique Lhuillier Floral Diamond Ring i set in18k white gold which showcases a floral silhouette and pavé-set round diamonds.

REGULARLY $3200

Diamond Petite Pear
Blue Nile
Blue Nile Diamond Petite Pear with Accent Pendant in 14k White Gold
Blue Nile
Diamond Petite Pear
Blue Nile

This Diamond Petite Pear necklace with Accent Pendant in 14k White Gold can be worn on special occasions or everyday. 

REGULARLY $550

Pear Shape Diamond Halo Bracelet
Blue Nile
Blue Nile Pear Shape Diamond Halo Bracelet
Blue Nile
Pear Shape Diamond Halo Bracelet
Blue Nile

The Blue Nile Pear Shape Diamond Halo Bracelet features a single pear-cut diamond inside a halo of round-cut diamonds on two cable chains made from 14k white gold.

REGULARLY $990

Oval Sapphire Ring
Blue Nile
Blue Nile Oval Sapphire Ring
Blue Nile
Oval Sapphire Ring
Blue Nile

This Blue Nile Oval Sapphire Ring is set in14k white gold featuring an oval sapphire stone surrounded by a double halo of diamonds in a captivating sunburst style.

REGULARLY $4,100

Oval Opal and Diamond Milgrain Ring
Blue Nile
Blue Nile Oval Opal and Diamond Milgrain Ring
Blue Nile
Oval Opal and Diamond Milgrain Ring
Blue Nile

Blue Nile's Oval Opal and Diamond Milgrain Ring has an 14k yellow gold center opal framed sixteen pavé-set round diamonds.

REGULARLY $1400

Luna Seven Stone Diamond Ring
Blue Nile
Luna Seven Stone Diamond Ring
Blue Nile
Luna Seven Stone Diamond Ring
Blue Nile

This low profile diamond ring showcases seven round diamonds dramatically set in platinum. At 30% off (remember to use coupon code SPARKLE2020), this is a priceless purchase.

REGULARLY $5,590

Channel-Set Diamond Bangle
Blue Nile
Channel-Set Diamond Bangle
Blue Nile
Channel-Set Diamond Bangle
Blue Nile

Blue Nile's website is full of stunning bracelets, and this 18k white gold bangle stands out as a chic everyday piece.

REGULARLY $3,100

 

