Blue Nile Sale: Take Up to 30% Off with Fall Jewelry Sale

From bracelets to wedding rings, lots of jewelry deals are happening over at Blue Nile right now.

Using the promo code FALL2020 will get you up to a 30% discount on select jewelry and bands through September 20. You'll save on select bangles, bracelets, necklaces, rings and more.

Whether you are shopping for jewelry for a loved one or simply a new addition to your earring collection, now is a great time to shop and save across all jewelry categories.

Below, some of the prettiest pieces you'll want to purchase at the Blue Nile sale.

Oval Sapphire and Diamond Double Halo Micropavé Ring Blue Nile Blue Nile Oval Sapphire and Diamond Double Halo Micropavé Ring Blue Nile An elegant sapphire gemstone ring surrounded by a double halo of sparkling pavé-set diamonds. REGULARLY $5930 $4081 at Blue Nile

Luna Seven Stone Diamond Ring Blue Nile Blue Nile Luna Seven Stone Diamond Ring Blue Nile This low profile diamond ring showcases seven round diamonds dramatically set in platinum. At 30% off (remember to use coupon code SPARKLE2020), this is a priceless purchase. REGULARLY $5,590 $3,913 at Blue Nile

Petite Twist Diamond Eternity Ring Blue Nile Blue Nile Petite Twist Diamond Eternity Ring Blue Nile This beautiful and delicate sale item consists of two intertwining bands -- one is micropavé set diamonds and the other is solid 14k yellow gold. We wouldn't mind having this as a wedding band. REGULARLY $990 $693 at Blue Nile

Channel-Set Diamond Bangle Blue Nile Blue Nile Channel-Set Diamond Bangle Blue Nile Blue Nile's website is full of stunning bracelets, and this 18k white gold bangle stands out as a chic everyday piece. REGULARLY $3,100 $2,480 at Blue Nile

