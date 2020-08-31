Shopping

Blue Nile Sale: Take Up to 30% Off with Fall Jewelry Sale

Published
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
blue nile sale
Courtesy of Blue Nile

From bracelets to wedding rings, lots of jewelry deals are happening over at Blue Nile right now.

Using the promo code FALL2020 will get you up to a 30% discount on select jewelry and bands through September 20. You'll save on select bangles, bracelets, necklaces, rings and more.

Whether you are shopping for jewelry for a loved one or simply a new addition to your earring collection, now is a great time to shop and save across all jewelry categories.

Below, some of the prettiest pieces you'll want to purchase at the Blue Nile sale.

Oval Sapphire and Diamond Double Halo Micropavé Ring
Blue Nile
Oval Sapphire and Diamond Double Halo Micropavé Ring
Blue Nile
Oval Sapphire and Diamond Double Halo Micropavé Ring
Blue Nile

An elegant sapphire gemstone ring surrounded by a double halo of sparkling pavé-set diamonds.

REGULARLY $5930

Luna Seven Stone Diamond Ring
Blue Nile
Luna Seven Stone Diamond Ring
Blue Nile
Luna Seven Stone Diamond Ring
Blue Nile

This low profile diamond ring showcases seven round diamonds dramatically set in platinum. At 30% off (remember to use coupon code SPARKLE2020), this is a priceless purchase.

REGULARLY $5,590

Petite Twist Diamond Eternity Ring
Blue Nile
Petite Twist Diamond Eternity Ring
Blue Nile
Petite Twist Diamond Eternity Ring
Blue Nile

This beautiful and delicate sale item consists of two intertwining bands -- one is micropavé set diamonds and the other is solid 14k yellow gold. We wouldn't mind having this as a wedding band.

REGULARLY $990

Channel-Set Diamond Bangle
Blue Nile
Channel-Set Diamond Bangle
Blue Nile
Channel-Set Diamond Bangle
Blue Nile

Blue Nile's website is full of stunning bracelets, and this 18k white gold bangle stands out as a chic everyday piece.

REGULARLY $3,100

 

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Spade Surprise Sale: Get Up to 75% Off Bags, Accessories and More

Take Up to 40% Off Tory Burch Sandals, Dresses, Bags and More

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Matching Evil Eye Bracelets: Get the Look