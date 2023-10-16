Beauty & Wellness

Bobbi Brown's 12 Days of Glow Beauty Advent Calendar Is Available Now With Over $100 Of Beauty Savings

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Macy's
Macy's
By Lauren Gruber
Updated: 10:05 AM PDT, October 16, 2023

Spoil the beauty lover in your life with Bobbi Brown's deluxe beauty advent calendar for 2023.

We know fall basically just started, but trust us: It's never too early to start getting your holiday shopping in order. If you're in need of some gifting inspiration for the beauty lover in your life, so many of our favorite makeup, skincare, hair and fragrance brands are releasing advent calendars for 2023 — including Bobbi Brown.

The tried-and-true female-founded beauty brand just launched its 2023 advent calendar, and it's brimming with best-selling makeup and skin care products. Dubbed the 12 Days of Glow, Bobbi Brown's advent calendar features 12 full and travel-sized beauty must-haves valued at $290 — but you can shop it now for just $180.

Bobbi Brown 12-Pc. 12 Days of Glow Advent Calendar Set

Bobbi Brown 12-Pc. 12 Days of Glow Advent Calendar Set
Macy's

Bobbi Brown 12-Pc. 12 Days of Glow Advent Calendar Set

Fans of Bobbi Brown's beauty line will adore this advent calendar that includes so many of the brand's best-sellers, including shadow sticks, mascara, shimmer bricks and more.

This advent calendar is complete with everything you need to step up your holiday glam — from glistening shadows to bold lip colors. You're probably dying to know what goodies are included in Bobbi Brown's advent calendar, but if you're hoping to be surprised beware: spoilers ahead.

Bobbi Brown's 12 Days of Glow Advent Calendar Set features the following full-size products: Extra Lip Tint in Bare Raspberry, Smokey Eye Mascara in Black and Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick in Moonstone. Deluxe size products include Long-Wear Cream Shadow Sticks in Golden Bronze and Bark, Crushed Lip Color in Ruby, Soothing Cleansing Oil and Instant Long-Wear Makeup Remover.

And we can't forget about the travel sizes: Vitamin Enriched Face Base, Highlighting Powder in Pink Glow, Shimmer Brick in Bronze and Full Coverage Face Brush are also included in the set.

These advent calendars tend to sell out fast, so don't wait to add Bobbi Brown's 2023 advent calendar to your cart.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2023 You Can Shop Right Now

Gifts

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2023 You Can Shop Right Now

The Best Holiday Beauty Gift Sets of 2023: Tatcha, Fenty Beauty, Charlotte Tilbury and More

Gifts

The Best Holiday Beauty Gift Sets of 2023: Tatcha, Fenty Beauty, Charlotte Tilbury and More

Charlotte Tilbury Launches Rockin' New Makeup Collection With Elton John Perfect for Early Holiday Gifting

Beauty & Wellness

Charlotte Tilbury Launches Rockin' New Makeup Collection With Elton John Perfect for Early Holiday Gifting

The 20 Best Beauty Launches of Fall 2023

Beauty & Wellness

The 20 Best Beauty Launches of Fall 2023

Charlotte Tilbury's 2023 Beauty Advent Calendar Is Available Right Now

Gifts

Charlotte Tilbury's 2023 Beauty Advent Calendar Is Available Right Now

The Best Holiday Beauty Gift Sets of 2023: Tatcha, Fenty Beauty, Charlotte Tilbury and More

Gifts

The Best Holiday Beauty Gift Sets of 2023: Tatcha, Fenty Beauty, Charlotte Tilbury and More

Beauty or Bust: Celebrity Dermatologist Reveals How to Achieve a Bright-Eyed Look for Less!

TV

Beauty or Bust: Celebrity Dermatologist Reveals How to Achieve a Bright-Eyed Look for Less!

The Best Beauty Sales and Deals to Shop Right Now

Beauty & Wellness

The Best Beauty Sales and Deals to Shop Right Now

The 35 Best Advent Calendars of 2023 to Shop Right Now

Best Lists

The 35 Best Advent Calendars of 2023 to Shop Right Now

The 30 Best Advent Calendars You Can Buy on Amazon to Count Down to Christmas 2023

Gifts

The 30 Best Advent Calendars You Can Buy on Amazon to Count Down to Christmas 2023

The 50 Best Gifts for Teenage Girls, According to TikTok

Gifts

The 50 Best Gifts for Teenage Girls, According to TikTok

The 23 Best Advent Calendar Deals on Amazon Right Now

Gifts

The 23 Best Advent Calendar Deals on Amazon Right Now

Lookfantastic Releases Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 — Shop the Gift Now

Gifts

Lookfantastic Releases Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 — Shop the Gift Now

Tags: