Body Found Near Where Former WWE Star Shad Gaspard Went Missing
A body matching Shad Gaspard's description has been found after he went missing following a swim at Venice Beach in California on Sunday.
According to local news station KCLA, Los Angeles Fire Department’s Brian Humphrey said that officers were called to Lifeguard Tower 26 located on Venice Beach at about 1:45 a.m. after a man was found lifeless by two people 15 minutes prior. The man's body was found about half a mile north of where Gaspard was last seen, KCLA notes.
L.A. County lifeguards later confirmed the body matches Gaspard’s description, reports multiple news outlets.
The 39-year-old WWE star and his 10-year-old son were among swimmers caught in a riptide at the popular tourist spot around 4 p.m. on Sunday, according to multiple reports. At the time, an eyewitness told TMZ that once lifeguards rushed to rescue swimmers, Gaspard instructed them to help his son before helping him. They successfully rescued the young boy, but another large wave is said to have crashed onto Gaspard.
In a statement on Tuesday, the Gaspard family thanked everyone for their support.
"We would like to express our gratitude to the first responders who rescued Aryeh and to the lifeguards, coast guard, divers, fire and police departments for their continued efforts to help find our beloved Shad," the statement reads. "Shad is a fighter, a warrior and a magical soul. We are hoping and praying for his safe return. As a family we thank you all for your concern and well wishes. Please continue to keep sending your positivity and prayers to our beloved Shad."
Prior to ending his wrestling career in 2010, Gaspard was a a major star of the WWE, as one-half of tag team Cryme Tyme -- with his partner Jayson Anthony Paul, a.k.a. JTG. He also appeared in movies, including Think Like a Man Too.
RELATED CONTENT:
Former WWE Star Shad Gaspard Missing After Swimming at Venice Beach
Gregory Tyree Boyce, 'Twilight' Actor, Dead at 30
Ken Osmond, 'Leave It to Beaver' Star, Dead at 76
Related Gallery