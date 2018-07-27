Bootylicious! Halsey Shows Off Her Curves in Racy New Pic

Ain’t no breakup getting Halsey down!

The singer appears to be doing well while celebrating her curves in a sexy new Instagram post.

In the racy snap, posted on Friday, the 23-year-old “Bad at Love” singer lounged seductively on a bed wearing nothing but skimpy white underwear.

“Good night, blood sucker,” she captioned the pic.

While fans were quick to comment, many simply with “Damn,” one follower raised the obvious question, by observing, “Who’s behind the camera, I wonder.”

Earlier in the day, Halsey posed in the same outfit, with the addition of pants, alongside Tyler the Creator.

The posts come just weeks after the singer announced that she and G-Eazy were, “taking some time apart.”

ET got some possible insight into their relationship while catching up with the 29-year-old rapper ahead of his Endless Summer Tour, and before Halsey announced their split.

"The thing is, so much of our lives is so scheduled, you know what I mean?” he said. “And hectic and busy from the travel and the performances and the interviews, and her schedule is just as busy as mine, so when they overlap and we get time off, it's like, special."

G-Eazy also revealed to ET that that the two (who previously had a hit together, “You and I”) had collaborated on music just days before announcing their breakup.

"We were actually in the studio just the other night and we did a couple records," he shared. "We motivate each other and we're fans of each other's music. And we have a similar kind of perspective, aesthetically, on creating music, so we play off each other well."

