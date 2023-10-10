Sales & Deals

Bose's Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones Are $100 Off for Amazon's October Prime Day Sale

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Bose 700
Bose
By ETonline Staff
Published: 2:00 PM PDT, October 10, 2023

Our favorite noise-canceling headphones, the Bose 700, are currently 26% off in for Amazon's October Prime Day.

For a serious sound upgrade, Bose makes some of the best noise-cancelling headphones designed to last without sacrificing comfort. Whether you’re listening to your favorite song, taking an important call, or blocking out the noise on a long flight, a good pair of headphones can be a game changer. And right now, there is a rare deal on our favorite pair, the Bose 700, to snag a new pair of top-tier headphones for less.

Amazon's October Prime Day, officially called Prime Big Deal Days, is here for 48 hours through tomorrow, October 11. Amongst the massive shopping event's best tech deals is Bose's Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 headphones for $100 off.

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700
Amazon

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700

Consistently at the top of the list for best noise-cancelling headphones, the Bose 700s have 11 levels of active noise cancelling and unrivaled voice pickup for the clearest calls.

$379 $279

Shop Now

When it comes to enjoying audio and calls with zero noise, the Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 gets the job done. This pair of popular over-ear headphones comes with 11 levels of active noise-canceling, so you can enjoy your favorite podcast, songs, games, and videos along with best-in-class voice calls without distraction.

With a sleek design, the supremely comfortable Bose 700 headphones generate a balanced sound with good bass. They feature an unrivaled microphone system that picks up and isolates your voice while cancelling the noise around you. Plus, they last up to 20 hours on a single charge.

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Amazon Prime Day Lego Deals for Kids and Adults at Heart

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Prime Day Lego Deals for Kids and Adults at Heart

The Best Prime Day Deals on UGG Boots and Slippers to Shop for Fall

Sales & Deals

The Best Prime Day Deals on UGG Boots and Slippers to Shop for Fall

The Best Shark Robot Vacuum Deals During Amazon October Prime Day

Home

The Best Shark Robot Vacuum Deals During Amazon October Prime Day

The Beats Fit Pro Noise-Cancelling Earbuds Are On Sale for Prime Day

Tech

The Beats Fit Pro Noise-Cancelling Earbuds Are On Sale for Prime Day

Shop the Best Prime Day Deals on Top-Rated Vitamix Blenders

Sales & Deals

Shop the Best Prime Day Deals on Top-Rated Vitamix Blenders

Samsung’s Frame TV Is Up to $1,000 Off on Amazon Right Now

Sales & Deals

Samsung’s Frame TV Is Up to $1,000 Off on Amazon Right Now

Skechers Running and Walking Sneakers Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now

Sales & Deals

Skechers Running and Walking Sneakers Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now

The Best Dyson Deals to Shop for Amazon's October Prime Day

Sales & Deals

The Best Dyson Deals to Shop for Amazon's October Prime Day

The Blemish Treatment Jennifer Aniston Uses Is Only $12 for Prime Day

Sales & Deals

The Blemish Treatment Jennifer Aniston Uses Is Only $12 for Prime Day

Save Up to 30% on Hydro Flasks During Amazon's October Prime Day

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 30% on Hydro Flasks During Amazon's October Prime Day

Tags: