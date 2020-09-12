Botox Alternatives: 17 Wrinkle Treatments You'll Love

Maybe you're unable to get to your aesthetician for Botox appointments due to social distancing. Maybe you're curious about cosmetic injections but prefer a treatment you can do at home -- or without needles. Whatever the case, there are a lot of beauty products on the market right now that can be used as Botox alternatives to aid in wrinkle treatment and fine lines.

Botulinum toxin, which is administered by certified medical professionals in the form of Botox injections, is used both to treat and prevent facial wrinkles by paralyzing muscles underneath the skin. Common targets include fine lines on the forehead, frown lines (also called "the elevens") and crow's feet. Once a taboo topic, female and male celebrities alike now talk openly about their injections -- Kelly Ripa even filmed a recent Botox appointment for her Instagram Stories.

Lines and wrinkles are a completely natural part of aging, caused in part by reduced collagen production and loss of elastin in the skin. While some choose to embrace (or simply don't care about!) their wrinkles, others look for ways to reduce the appearance of aging. If Botox is off the table, even just for now, we've found some stellar products that can mimic its effect by smoothing, plumping, blurring, brightening, lifting and other magic-like tricks through powerful ingredients like vitamin C and hyaluronic acid.

Ready for a facial refresh in the form of cleansers, creams, face wash, moisturizers, serums and face oils? Shop our top alternatives to Botox injections below.

Ultimate Miracle Worker Multi-Rejuvenating Cream SPF 30 Philosophy Sephora Ultimate Miracle Worker Multi-Rejuvenating Cream SPF 30 Philosophy The Philosophy Ultimate Miracle Worker SPF 30 uses a two-prong approach to anti-aging: an advanced treatment to both rejuvenate the skin and protect it from the sun's harmful rays. $78 at Sephora

Needles No More Wrinkle Smoothing Cream Dr. Brandt Skincare Sephora Needles No More Wrinkle Smoothing Cream Dr. Brandt Skincare Injections no more -- and wrinkles no more! This powerful skin care treatment tingles a little as it works its magic. Its neuropeptides relax facial areas that need it, while magnesium and adenosine soften the appearance of fine lines, frown lines and crow's feet. It's worth noting that in a self-assessment test conducted on 25 volunteers, 100% reported that the skin around their eyes had a more lifted appearance after just 15 minutes of using this cream. $89 at Sephora

C-Firma Day Serum Drunk Elephant Amazon C-Firma Day Serum Drunk Elephant Drunk Elephant's C-Firma Day Serum, a cult favorite of the beauty-obsessed, is a brightening and tightening serum with 15% ascorbic acid (aka vitamin C). $80 from Amazon

Instant Illusion Wrinkle Filler No7 Target Instant Illusion Wrinkle Filler No7 This affordable lightweight serum uses glycerin to smooth and moisturize lines and wrinkles, while reflecting pigments form a light-diffusing cushion. The result is a younger, healthier-looking complexion -- all without fillers. (You can also use it on your neck!) $19.99 at Target

Advanced Plumping Serum Patyka Follain Advanced Plumping Serum Patyka Patyka's Advanced Plumping Serum is a certified organic option that uses a high concentration of hyaluronic acid to firm skin, fill in fine lines and revive natural collagen production. This bottle will last a long time -- you only need to apply a few drops at a time. $110 at Follain

The Dewy Skin Cream Tatcha Amazon The Dewy Skin Cream Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream by Tatcha is a super rich face cream containing Japanese purple rice, which can plump skin as the product delivers its namesake dewy glow. $68 at Amazon

Wrinkle Warrior Eye Kate Somerville Kate Somerville Wrinkle Warrior Eye Kate Somerville This Kate Somerville Wrinkle Warrior Eye is an eye gel that visibly erases visible dark circles, puffiness, lines and wrinkles. $60 at Kate Somerville

Firmarine Lift Essence Lotion Anti-Aging Essence Erno Laszlo Nordstrom Firmarine Lift Essence Lotion Anti-Aging Essence Erno Laszlo Dermatologist to the stars Dr. Erno Laszlo treated radiant style icons like Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Grace Kelly, Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe. His namesake line's Firmarine Lift Essence Lotion Anti-Aging Essence lifts the skin thanks to a blend of botanical extracts and spirulina maxima extract. The firming gel formula glosses over wrinkles, bounces light away from the face and is a quick fix for smoothing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. $78 at Nordstrom

Noni Bright Vitamin C Serum Kora Organics Kora Organics Noni Bright Vitamin C Serum Kora Organics Vitamin C is an antioxidant that can neutralize free radicals and help your body repair damaged cells. This serum from Miranda Kerr's organic beauty line is chock-full of it (and is especially good for fading dark spots), while its sodium hyaluronate helps to plump the skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. $68 at Kora Organics

Ageless Icons Set Kate Somerville Amazon Ageless Icons Set Kate Somerville The Kate Somerville Ageless Icons Set contains a full-size Kx Active Concentrates Bio-Mimicking Peptides Serum and ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment. To use this dynamic duo: Apply the serum twice a day to your face, eyes and neck, after gently cleansing the skin. The exfoliating treatment should be used once or twice a week, either morning or night. REGULARLY $120 $120 at Amazon

FAB Skin Lab Retinol Serum First Aid Beauty Amazon FAB Skin Lab Retinol Serum First Aid Beauty First Aid Beauty's FAB Skin Lab Retinol Serum is safe for sensitive skin. This serum combines retinol and polypeptides to help soften the look of wrinkles and fine lines with ingredients including hyaluronic acid, vitamins C and E, aloe, colloidal oatmeal, allantoin and ceramides. $58 at Amazon

Advanced Body Repair Treatment Crepe Erase Amazon Advanced Body Repair Treatment Crepe Erase Crepe Erase's Intensive Body Repair Treatment is a décolleté and neck cream that is designed to repair and condition dry, aging, "crepey" skin on the neck, chest, arms and legs. $39 at Amazon

Facelift in a Bottle 3-in-1 Anti-Aging Set with Retinol Serum, Vitamin C Serum and Eye Gel Eva Naturals Amazon Facelift in a Bottle 3-in-1 Anti-Aging Set with Retinol Serum, Vitamin C Serum and Eye Gel Eva Naturals The comprehensive Eva Naturals Facelift in a Bottle 3-in-1 Anti-Aging Set contains a retinol serum, a vitamin C serum and an eye gel. This trio is formulated to reduce wrinkles, fade dark spots and treat under-eye bags and dark circles. $24.99 at Amazon

Eyes and Eyelids Grade 4 Fillerina Revolve Eyes and Eyelids Grade 4 Fillerina If you're looking for an eye-specific product, this treatment contains eight forms of hyaluronic acid and three forms of collagen to tackle crow's feet. The applicator is shaped like a fingertip; use it to gently massage into the delicate area around your eyes. Fillerina has an extensive anti aging skin care collection that targets eyes, lips and mouth with varying strengths. $145 at Revolve

SiO BrowLift SiO Beauty SiO Beauty SiO BrowLift SiO Beauty Expression lines and wrinkles from your pillow -- yep, we get them too -- are no match for this innovative patch, which uses medical grade silicone to compress and smooth your brow line with near-instant results. You can wear it while you sleep or for a few hours while you're working from home. According to SiO Beauty's clinical studies, regular use can even prevent new lines from forming while wearing the patch. $29.95 at SiO Beauty

Time Freeze Sleeping Mask Laneige Sephora Time Freeze Sleeping Mask Laneige This firming overnight mask gives "sleep tight" a whole new meaning. A combination of peptide water, shape-memory and oat-derived polymers, and collagen work together to firm up the skin and improve facial contours. It's appropriate for all skin types, but especially if you need an extra shot of moisture. Use this two or three times a week while you get your beauty rest. $39 at Sephora

Sign up to get ET Style delivered straight to your inbox! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Sephora Sale: Save Up to 50% on Your Favorite Products

SkinStore Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Clearance

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale 2020: 50% Off Kylie Cosmetics, MAC & More

The Best Skincare Products on Amazon for Under $35

The Best Face Moisturizer For All Skin Types

The Best Eye Cream -- Drunk Elephant, La Mer, Bliss and More

The Best Face Oil From La Mer, Drunk Elephant, Honest Beauty and More

Relaxing Spa Treatments You Can Do At Home

LookFantastic Sale: 25% Off Award-Winning Skincare Products

Bite Beauty Sale: Take Up to 80% Off Select Products

The Best Face Cleanser for Every Skin Type and Every Budget

Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Makeup Line Is at Sephora Now!

Rihanna's Fenty Skin Line Is Finally Here -- Shop Now