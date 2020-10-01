Botox Alternatives: 39 Wrinkle Treatments That Work

With foundation, lipstick, face oil, self-tanner, face moisturizer, face wash, eye cream, teeth whitener, eyelash serum, face masks and face cleanser it is easy to forget to add wrinkle treatments into your beauty regimen.

Maybe you're unable to get to your aesthetician for Botox appointments due to social distancing. Maybe you're curious about cosmetic injections but prefer a treatment you can do at home -- or without needles. Whatever the case, there are a lot of beauty products on the market right now that can be used as Botox alternatives to aid in wrinkle treatment and fine lines.

Botulinum toxin, which is administered by certified medical professionals in the form of Botox injections, is used both to treat and prevent facial wrinkles by paralyzing muscles underneath the skin. Common targets include fine lines on the forehead, frown lines (also called "the elevens") and crow's feet. Once a taboo topic, female and male celebrities alike now talk openly about their injections -- Kelly Ripa even filmed a recent Botox appointment for her Instagram Stories.

Lines and wrinkles are a completely natural part of aging, caused in part by reduced collagen production and loss of elastin in the skin. While some choose to embrace (or simply don't care about!) their wrinkles, others look for ways to reduce the appearance of aging. If Botox is off the table, even just for now, we've found some stellar products that can mimic its effect by smoothing, plumping, blurring, brightening, lifting and other magic-like tricks through powerful ingredients like vitamin C and hyaluronic acid.

Ready for a facial refresh in the form of cleansers, creams, face wash, moisturizers, serums and face oils? Shop our top alternatives to Botox injections below.

Needles No More Wrinkle Smoothing Cream Dr. Brandt Skincare Sephora Needles No More Wrinkle Smoothing Cream Dr. Brandt Skincare Injections no more -- and wrinkles no more! This powerful skin care treatment tingles a little as it works its magic. Its neuropeptides relax facial areas that need it, while magnesium and adenosine soften the appearance of fine lines, frown lines and crow's feet. It's worth noting that in a self-assessment test conducted on 25 volunteers, 100% reported that the skin around their eyes had a more lifted appearance after just 15 minutes of using this cream. $89 at Sephora

Cleanser Eve Lom LookFantastic Cleanser Eve Lom The high-end Eve Lom Cleanser was described by Vogue as "worth every penny." This cleanser can be used on all skin types and deep cleans (without drying) while exfoliating, toning and improving circulation -- and it's on sale for a limited time at LookFantastic. REGULARLY $135 $108 at LookFantastic

Hydrate Facial Moisturizer Obagi SkinStore Hydrate Facial Moisturizer Obagi Obagi's Hydrate Facial Moisturizer can be used on all skin types. This formula helps to combat skin dryness without clogging pores and provides hydration all day long. REGULARLY $51.50 $43.78 at SkinStore

The Eye Concentrate La Mer Nordstrom The Eye Concentrate La Mer Wish list item! La Mer's pricey but powerful eye treatment delivers faster everything: brightening and strengthening of the skin, smoothing of lines and wrinkles, and soothing of the under eye area. In a sensory test conducted by a third party, the concentrate was shown to reduce aging signs in 21 days after participants used the product twice per day for four weeks. REGULARLY $235 $215 at Nordstrom

Ultimate Miracle Worker Multi-Rejuvenating Cream SPF 30 Philosophy Sephora Ultimate Miracle Worker Multi-Rejuvenating Cream SPF 30 Philosophy The Philosophy Ultimate Miracle Worker SPF 30 uses a two-prong approach to anti-aging: an advanced treatment to both rejuvenate the skin and protect it from the sun's harmful rays. $78 at Sephora

Forever Youth Liberator Water-in-Oil Yves Saint Laurent Nordstrom Forever Youth Liberator Water-in-Oil Yves Saint Laurent Yves Saint Laurent Forever Youth Liberator Water-in-Oil is an anti-aging oil in a patented formula that delivers more nourished, radiant and supple skin that keeps improving over time. REGULARLY $140 $112 at Nordstrom

Instant Illusion Wrinkle Filler No7 Target Instant Illusion Wrinkle Filler No7 This affordable lightweight serum uses glycerin to smooth and moisturize lines and wrinkles, while reflecting pigments form a light-diffusing cushion. The result is a younger, healthier-looking complexion -- all without fillers. (You can also use it on your neck!) $19.99 at Target

B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum Drunk Elephant Amazon B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum Drunk Elephant Drunk Elephant's B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum is an anti-wrinkle serum that's appropriate for all skin types. $48 at Amazon

Bright Young Thing Set Sunday Riley Nordstrom Bright Young Thing Set Sunday Riley Sunday Riley's Bright Young Thing Set includes Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment, Tidal Brightening Enzyme Water Cream and C.E.O. Rapid Flash Brightening Serum. A trio of Sunday Riley's advanced formulas that help fight the appearance of dark spots, discolorations, fine lines and aging to reveal clear skin. REGULARLY $90 $76.50 at Nordstrom

Collagen Lip Plumper M3 Naturals Amazon Collagen Lip Plumper M3 Naturals M3 Naturals Collagen Lip Plumper is a natural lip enhancer for fuller softer lips with increased elasticity. This lip plumper reduces fine lines and aging. $23.41 at Amazon

Lactic Acid Hydrating Serum Olga Lorencin Amazon Lactic Acid Hydrating Serum Olga Lorencin REGULARLY $52.99 $48.10 at Amazon

Banana Bright™ Vitamin C Serum Ole Henriksen Ole Henriksen Banana Bright™ Vitamin C Serum Ole Henriksen This powerful anti-aging serum is packed with 15% vitamin C, 5% PHAs and hyaluronic acid for brighter, firmer and more hydrated skin. REGULARLY $65 $48.75 at Ole Henriksen

Skinesis Overnight Facial Sarah Chapman LookFantastic Skinesis Overnight Facial Sarah Chapman Re-create Sarah Chapman's world famous Skinesis facial at home with the Skinesis Overnight Facial. This silky serum is enriched with the anti-aging complex Renovage, vitamins A and C, and omega oils to smooth, balance and refresh your skin overnight. Use promo code CELEBRATE to score the 15% discount below. REGULARLY $71.70 $60.94 at LookFantastic

The Method Intro Kit Lancer Skincare Lancer Skincare The Method Intro Kit Lancer Skincare If you're new to Lancer Skincare, we highly recommend trying the Method range with this intro kit. Dr. Lancer's bestselling three-step regimen features the Polish, Cleanse and Nourish products to exfoliate, cleanse and moisturize the skin, helping with a range of skincare concerns from breakouts and dullness. The Method line is available in options for normal-combination skin (pictured here), sensitive-dehydrated skin and oily-congested skin. REGULARLY $75 ($129 VALUE) $56.25 at Lancer Skincare

Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment Sunday Riley Nordstrom Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment Sunday Riley Sunday Riley's Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment deeply exfoliates the surface of your skin to reveal radiance, clarity and a youthful glow. This super-concentrated treatment plumps the look of fine lines and wrinkles on your face in three minutes. REGULARLY $85 $72.25 at Nordstrom

C-Firma Day Serum Drunk Elephant Amazon C-Firma Day Serum Drunk Elephant Drunk Elephant's C-Firma Day Serum, a cult favorite of the beauty-obsessed, is a brightening and tightening serum with 15% ascorbic acid (aka vitamin C). $80 from Amazon

PHAT Glow Facial™ Ole Henriksen Ole Henriksen PHAT Glow Facial™ Ole Henriksen Give yourself an at-home facial with this exfoliant that has PHAs to unveil plumper, fresher skin. REGULARLY $50 $37.50 at Ole Henriksen

Advanced Plumping Serum Patyka Follain Advanced Plumping Serum Patyka Patyka's Advanced Plumping Serum is a certified organic option that uses a high concentration of hyaluronic acid to firm skin, fill in fine lines and revive natural collagen production. This bottle will last a long time -- you only need to apply a few drops at a time. $110 at Follain

DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro Dr Dennis Gross Skinstore DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro Dr Dennis Gross Dr Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro is an LED wearable device that targets and treats wrinkles and the common signs of aging. The LED device smooths out fine lines balance discoloration, wrinkles and redness. Expect to see noticeable results within two weeks. $435 at Skinstore

The Dewy Skin Cream Tatcha Amazon The Dewy Skin Cream Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream by Tatcha is a super rich face cream containing Japanese purple rice, which can plump skin as the product delivers its namesake dewy glow. $68 at Amazon

Wrinkle Warrior Eye Kate Somerville Sephora Wrinkle Warrior Eye Kate Somerville The Kate Somerville Wrinkle Warrior Eye is a hardworking eye gel that plumps and hydrates to erase visible dark circles, puffiness, lines and wrinkles. $60 at Sephora

Anti-Aging Cleansing Duo L’Occitane L'Occitane Anti-Aging Cleansing Duo L’Occitane This anti-aging cleansing duo includes a cleansing cream and balm aimed at helping to revitalize the skin and remove impurities. Please consult a dermatologist before starting a new skin care routine. $93 at L’Occitane

Power Starters Tightening Trio StriVectin StriVectin Power Starters Tightening Trio StriVectin The Strivectin Power Starters Tightening Trio contains Tightening Face Serum, Tightening Eye Serum and Advanced Tightening Neck Cream Plus. These three products visibly tighten, lift and firm your neck while toning the look of your fine lines and firming, tightening and revitalizing the skin around your eyes. REGULARLY $89 $79.65 at Nordstrom

24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Face Mask Peter Thomas Roth Sephora 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Face Mask Peter Thomas Roth This indulgent anti-aging face mask contains caffeine, peridot and flecks of actual gold. Keep it on for 10 minutes in the morning to reveal a radiant glow for the rest of your day. $85 at Sephora

Caviar Lime Acid Peel Lancer Skincare Lancer Skincare Caviar Lime Acid Peel Lancer Skincare If your skin is looking dull and needs a refresh, the Caviar Lime Acid Peel -- a Victoria Beckham staple -- is the solution. This wash-off peel boasts 10% glycolic acid and caviar lime along with 10% phytic acid to resurface the skin for a brighter, radiant complexion. It also has stabilized retinol to help with lines and wrinkles. This product is an anti-aging essential. REGULARLY $95 $71.25 at Lancer Skincare

VisaPure Facial Cleaning Brush Philips Amazon VisaPure Facial Cleaning Brush Philips Remove impurities and unclog pores to reveal the healthy, glowing skin underneath. This little gadget is especially great for the areas around the nose and chin. $111.50 at Amazon

24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream Tula Tula 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream Tula Tula's 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream is perfect for combination skin -- its filled with probiotics, superfoods, watermelon fruit extract and squalene to deeply hydrate and firm skin. Stuff it's not filled with? Parabens, sulfates, phthalates, mineral oil, petrolatum, formaldehydes, formaldehyde releasing preservatives, triclosan, retinol or gluten. $52 at Tula

Firmarine Lift Essence Lotion Anti-Aging Essence Erno Laszlo Nordstrom Firmarine Lift Essence Lotion Anti-Aging Essence Erno Laszlo Dermatologist to the stars Dr. Erno Laszlo treated radiant style icons like Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Grace Kelly, Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe. His namesake line's Firmarine Lift Essence Lotion Anti-Aging Essence lifts the skin thanks to a blend of botanical extracts and spirulina maxima extract. The firming gel formula glosses over wrinkles, bounces light away from the face and is a quick fix for smoothing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. $78 at Nordstrom

Noni Bright Vitamin C Serum Kora Organics Kora Organics Noni Bright Vitamin C Serum Kora Organics Vitamin C is an antioxidant that can neutralize free radicals and help your body repair damaged cells. This serum from Miranda Kerr's organic beauty line is chock-full of it (and is especially good for fading dark spots), while its sodium hyaluronate helps to plump the skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. $68 at Kora Organics

Ageless Icons Set Kate Somerville Amazon Ageless Icons Set Kate Somerville The Kate Somerville Ageless Icons Set contains a full-size Kx Active Concentrates Bio-Mimicking Peptides Serum and ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment. To use this dynamic duo: Apply the serum twice a day to your face, eyes and neck, after gently cleansing the skin. The exfoliating treatment should be used once or twice a week, either morning or night. REGULARLY $120 $120 at Amazon

FAB Skin Lab Retinol Serum First Aid Beauty Amazon FAB Skin Lab Retinol Serum First Aid Beauty First Aid Beauty's FAB Skin Lab Retinol Serum is safe for sensitive skin. This serum combines retinol and polypeptides to help soften the look of wrinkles and fine lines with ingredients including hyaluronic acid, vitamins C and E, aloe, colloidal oatmeal, allantoin and ceramides. $58 at Amazon

Trinity Facial Trainer Kit NuFace Macy's Trinity Facial Trainer Kit NuFace With regular use, this wildly popular handheld facial device can effectively reduce wrinkles and crinkles, resulting in improved facial contour and tone. REGULARLY $325 $276.25 at Macy's

Plump Potion Needle-Free Lip Plumping Physicians Formula Amazon Plump Potion Needle-Free Lip Plumping Physicians Formula Physicians Formula's Plump Potion Needle-Free Lip Plumping provides instant lip plumping effect for the look of fuller lips with no lip injections required. Hyaluronic Acid is used for moisture that penetrates to fill in the look of fine lines in your lips. $8.98 at Amazon

Advanced Body Repair Treatment Crepe Erase Amazon Advanced Body Repair Treatment Crepe Erase Crepe Erase's Advanced Body Repair Treatment is a décolleté and neck cream that is designed to repair and condition dry, aging, "crepey" skin on the neck, chest, arms and legs. $35 at Amazon

Facelift in a Bottle 3-in-1 Anti-Aging Set with Retinol Serum, Vitamin C Serum and Eye Gel Eva Naturals Amazon Facelift in a Bottle 3-in-1 Anti-Aging Set with Retinol Serum, Vitamin C Serum and Eye Gel Eva Naturals The comprehensive Eva Naturals Facelift in a Bottle 3-in-1 Anti-Aging Set contains a retinol serum, a vitamin C serum and an eye gel. This trio is formulated to reduce wrinkles, fade dark spots and treat under-eye bags and dark circles. $24.99 at Amazon

Eyes and Eyelids Grade 4 Fillerina Revolve Eyes and Eyelids Grade 4 Fillerina If you're looking for an eye-specific product, this treatment contains eight forms of hyaluronic acid and three forms of collagen to tackle crow's feet. The applicator is shaped like a fingertip; use it to gently massage into the delicate area around your eyes. Fillerina has an extensive anti aging skin care collection that targets eyes, lips and mouth with varying strengths. $145 at Revolve

SiO BrowLift SiO Beauty SiO Beauty SiO BrowLift SiO Beauty Expression lines and wrinkles from your pillow -- yep, we get them too -- are no match for this innovative patch, which uses medical grade silicone to compress and smooth your brow line with near-instant results. You can wear it while you sleep or for a few hours while you're working from home. According to SiO Beauty's clinical studies, regular use can even prevent new lines from forming while wearing the patch. $29.95 at SiO Beauty

Time Freeze Sleeping Mask Laneige Sephora Time Freeze Sleeping Mask Laneige This firming overnight mask gives "sleep tight" a whole new meaning. A combination of peptide water, shape-memory and oat-derived polymers, and collagen work together to firm up the skin and improve facial contours. It's appropriate for all skin types, but especially if you need an extra shot of moisture. Use this two or three times a week while you get your beauty rest. $39 at Sephora

