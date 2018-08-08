Brad Pitt has responded to Angelina Jolie's court filing on Tuesday that he hasn't paid any "meaningful" child support when it comes to their six kids.

Pitt's lawyers filed their response on Wednesday, and in court papers obtained by ET, Pitt denies that he hasn't paid any significant child support and claims that he's paid Jolie over $9 million since their September 2016 split.

"Respondent has previously loaned Petitioner $8.0 million to assist her in purchasing her current residence and has paid over $1.3 million in bills for the benefit of Petitioner and the minor children," the documents read.

Pitt's lawyers also took shots at Jolie and her lawyers, writing that Jolie's lawyers previously made no mention of any child support issues and that the sudden effort to schedule a hearing on the subject is "calculated to increase the conflict."

"Petitioner's Request is unnecessary, omits material information and is a thinly-veiled effort to manipulate media coverage," the court filing reads.

In 43-year-old Jolie's court filing on Tuesday -- the latest in the former couple's hard-fought custody battle since their split -- Jolie accuses Pitt of not paying any "meaningful" child support for a year and a half, and says she is is planning to get a court order mandating that he pay it.

"[Pitt] has a duty to pay child support," Samantha Bley DeJean, an attorney for Jolie, writes in the court document obtained by ET. "As of present, [Pitt] has paid no meaningful child support since separation."

"Given the informal arrangements around the payment of the children's expenses have not been regularly sustained by [Pitt] for over a year and a half, [Jolie] intends to file an RFO [request for court order] for the establishment of a retroactive child support order," the filing continues.

Jolie's spokesperson, Mindy Nyby, told ET on Tuesday that the actress wants to move the divorce process forward with the new court filing.

“The aim of Angelina’s routine court filing is to provide closure to the marriage in a way that clears a path toward the next stage of their lives and allows her and Brad to recommit as devoted co-parents to their children," the statement reads.

But a source also claimed to ET that the court filing is in retaliation over Jolie being ordered by a judge in June to help repair her children's relationship with 54-year-old Pitt. According to court documents obtained by ET at the time, Pitt now has more time with five of his children over the summer -- 14-year-old Pax, 13-year-old Zahara, 12-year-old Shiloh and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne -- while their eldest child, 16-year-old Maddox, gets to determine how much time he wants to spend with his father "because of his age and maturity."

"Brad wants nothing more than to co-parent and the judge agreed," the source said. "The custody agreement is in full effect and that has left Angelina seething with resentment and looking for any way to control the situation.”

"Angelina is not in need of money and could easily put a payment plan together for child support with Brad without this aggressive approach, but this is the way she chooses to handle things," the source continued. "Angie is actually ramping up a battle, despite being advised to calm things down. She was looking for a more aggressive approach and her attorney's most recent steps clearly reveal that.”

For more on Jolie and Pitt's custody battle, watch the video below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Angelina Jolie 'Ramping Up a Battle' When It Comes to Brad Pitt Custody Fight, Source Says (Exclusive)

Angelina Jolie Accuses Brad Pitt of Not Paying 'Meaningful' Child Support in New Court Filing

Angelina Jolie's Rep Denies Actress' Split With Lawyer as Brad Pitt Divorce Proceedings 'Move Forward'

Related Gallery