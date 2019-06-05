Brad Pitt is the latest heartthrob to take on space.

The 55-year-old actor stars as astronaut Roy McBride in Ad Astra, and the first trailer for the film -- which also stars Liv Tyler, Tommy Lee Jones, Donald Sutherland and Ruth Negga -- was released on Wednesday.

The movie, directed by James Gray and produced by Pitt's production company, Plan B, is about an astronaut (Pitt) who travels to the outer edges of the solar system to find his father (Jones) and unravel a mystery that threatens the survival of our planet. He uncovers secrets which challenge the nature of human existence and Earth's place in the cosmos.

While scenes from the trailer are already being compared to Christopher Nolan's 2014 film, Interstellar, Gray told Collider in 2017 that he hoped that the film would feel realistic despite it being a sci-fi flick. "The science-fiction genre is so tricky because there are elements of fantasy usually involved, and there are also fantastical elements,” he explained. “What I’m trying to do is the most realistic depiction of space travel that’s been put in a movie and to basically say, ‘Space is awfully hostile to us.’ It’s kind of a Heart of Darkness story about traveling to the outer edge of our solar system. I have a lot of hopes for it, but it is certainly ambitious."

Pitt was spotted doing one of his own stunts for the movie back in October 2017, and a source told ET at the time that he was quite friendly during the filming.

"When he’s not on set filming, he hangs out in his trailer,” the source said. "He’s never late and he always arrives to set ready to work."

"Physically, he looks fantastic," the source continued. "Brad is very friendly and genuine with everyone on set."

Ad Astra hits theaters on Sept. 19.

