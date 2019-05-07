Brad Pitt Responds to Jennifer Aniston Dating Rumors

It's been 14 years since Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt called off their marriage, but they still can't escape reconciliation rumors.

The casually dressed 55-year-old actor was spotted walking to his car in Los Angeles, California, on Friday, and was caught a little off guard when a cameraman inquired, "I gotta ask you, everyone wants to know, are you and Jen getting back?"

Laughing off the question, Pitt responded, "Oh my god."

He then kindly told the paparazzo before driving off in his SUV, "All right, have a good one."

Back in February, Pitt shocked fans when he showed up to Aniston's star-studded 50th birthday party at the Sunset Tower in Los Angeles, California. At the time, a source told ET that Pitt “"wanted to support" Aniston because the former couple have "been friendly" in the years after their divorce in 2005.

For the first time in years, however, the A-list stars are both single following Pitt's split from Angelina Jolie and Aniston breakup from Justin Theroux.

"Jen and Brad have remained friends and have spoken with each other quite a few times since they both became single. They are friends and have supported each other through some tough times," the source noted. "They've come so far since their marriage and plan to stay friends for life. There are truly no hard feelings between them."

While Pitt was avoiding questions from photographers, Aniston was candidly opening up about her love life to Harper's Bazaar.

"Am I on OkCupid? No. I have zero time, to be honest. My focus has been on the show, so dating has not been one of my first priorities," she said of dating. "I feel like whatever [romance] looks like, it will present itself, and it's not about seeking it out, you know?"

Here's more on the amicable exes:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Aniston Has 'No Time' for Dating but Is Still Open to Finding Love

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Relationship Is 'The Best It's Been Since Split'

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Are Officially Single Again as They Continue to Finalize Divorce

Related Gallery