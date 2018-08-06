Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk definitely have that vacation glow.

The extremely private couple was photographed enjoying a dip in the ocean in Positano over the weekend, both looking toned and tan. A shirtless Cooper sported goggles, a silver necklace and navy blue swim trunks, while Shayk looked incredible in a pink two-piece.

At one point, the couple adorably beamed at one another while Cooper helped the supermodel out of the water.

Backgrid

Cooper, 43, and Shayk, 32, made their red carpet debut as a couple in May at the 2018 Met Gala, though they've been dating since 2015. Last March, the two welcomed a daughter together, Lea De Seine, according to her birth certificate.

And Cooper and Shayk obviously still have that spark. In September, Shayk was photographed playfully grabbing the actor's butt.

ET spoke with Shayk in April at the Pronovias bridal show in Barcelona, Spain, where she shared her surprising secret to getting in shape after giving birth.

"I don't believe in diet," she told ET. "I feel like if you want to eat a hamburger or pizza or Spanish jamón, you should just do it."

"This is the secret," she continued. "Just enjoy your life, and [keeping a] balance between eating and working out always helps."

