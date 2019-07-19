Brian Austin Green had a trip to remember with his 17-year-old son, Kassius.

The actor's oldest child, who Green shares with his ex and former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star, Vanessa Marcil, recently paid a visit to Vancouver, Canada, to see his dad and hang out with him on the set of the new BH90210. After the father-son trip, Green proudly posted a photo to Instagram of Kassius looking out at a mountainous view and captioned it with a happy face emoji.

His son also shared the pic, among others, to Instagram, writing, "Some pictures my dad took of me while we biked along the sea wall here in Vancouver."

In the photos, Kassius is seen taking in the sights while wearing a pink hoodie, jeans and a leather backpack.

The trip was clearly a success, with Kassius sharing numerous pics and moments from his trip with his followers. "Me and some geese along the sea wall," one caption reads.

Kassius also addressed the media reports about his life. "You don't need the tabloids to hear my story, I'm already telling it," he wrote. "F**k outta here with that fake s**t, it ain’t a story if I posted it first."

As for his time on set, the teen shared a pic of the iconic Peach Pit restaurant in BH90210. "It’s my second to last night on the set of @bh90210 😅," he captioned the image. "I’m so happy I’ve gotten to be here and see the cast my dad worked with for so long again 😊 (Also doesn’t the Peach Pit look good?)"

Meanwhile, Kassius' mother reposted the image along with a message about forgiveness. "@kassius_marcil_green had always been so proud of his dad @arent_you_that_guy," Marcil wrote on Instagram. "We all are grateful that they are coming back together. Here is to love and forgiveness for all of us on this planet. 🙏🏽 #LoveWins."

Marcil supporting this father-son trip is made all the more moving considering last fall, the pair's custody battle went public when Marcil posted a scathing account of the former couple’s legal impasse.

"Twelve years ago I was served legal papers and then spent eight years+ defending myself and my son in custody court in response to his father and his stepmother trying to get full custody (that means I would have seen my son four days a month) and then asking me to pay them child support," Marcil claimed at the time. "...Kass has never met his youngest brother and is not allowed to know where his bio father, stepmother and three younger brothers live. Custody cases hurt the children only and the truth shall set us all free. Put the kids first you guys. There shouldn’t be a 'more important parent' kids love both parents equally no matter what either parent’s struggles may be. Kass has been truly heartbroken since being cut out of his other families lives with NO explanation. Let’s do better for our kids. Let’s share our stories. #Buddhakids."

Green married Megan Fox in June 2010, and the couple shares three sons: Noah, 6, Bodhi, 5, and Journey, 2.

A few days after posting her lengthy Instagram message, Marcil further claimed Green and Kassius "have been at the same wedding, same resort and same play a few times in passing and a few 60-minute lunches. That is it."

Green and Marcil met on the set of Beverly Hills, 90210 during the making of season nine, when the former joined the show. They got engaged in summer of 2001 and welcomed their son in March 2002. The relationship ended soon after.

What a difference a year makes! Here's more with Green and his life on set:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Brian Austin Green's Ex Vanessa Marcil Praises Visit With Teenage Son Despite Past Custody Battle

Megan Fox Files to Dismiss Divorce From Brian Austin Green Almost 3 Years After Reconciling

Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering and More Reunite in New 'BH90210' Teaser

Related Gallery