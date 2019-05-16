All's well between Toni Braxton and her fiance, Birdman, on Braxton Family Values, but the same can't be said about his relationship with her sister.

Only ET has an exclusive sneak peek at this week's episode of the reality show, in which Birdman and Traci go head to head over his "gangster" persona.

"Of course [we're getting married]," Birdman tells Towanda during a family dinner, moments after blaming Toni for their breakup rumors (she says it wasn't her). "I've been in love with her for 20 years."

"He never told me," Toni says as Birdman insists he was just trying to be respectful.

Towanda appears happy with Toni and Birdman's reunion -- but when Traci tries to compliment the couple for being "cute," things take a turn.

"I'm still a gangster... Why would I have to be soft?" he pointedly asks, lowering his sunglasses to let Traci know it's not a playful conversation anymore. "So, to be with the woman I love, I have to put my guard down? No."

"B's always been aloof. He doesn't like people knowing about him. And I always tell him, 'Babe, you need to change the narrative, because people don't know the gentle side,'" Toni explains to the camera. "He's really a gentle giant, and I don't think people know that about him. He's very sincere and heartwarming. He's a really great guy."

Back at the table, things continue to heat up. "Does she complain? She complain on the low?" he asks. "You're overspeaking, so you must know something."

"I can always overspeak because that's what I'm going to do!" Traci fires back.

"She happy. And got money, 'cause I'm gonna make sure of that," Birdman declares, raising his voice a little. "So, what's the problem with you and me?"

Braxton Family Values airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WE tv.

