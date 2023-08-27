From wildfire smoke and viruses to dust mites and seasonal allergy-causing pollen, the air quality in our homes can be surprisingly poor. That's where the best air purifiers come in to help you breathe cleaner. Air purifiers have become a must-have health and wellness device in many homes and Dyson's are among the most splurge-worthy, thanks to their humidifying and cooling capabilities.

The top-rated Dyson Pure Cool TP07 purifying fan combines the function of a tower fan with efficient air purification, and it's $150 off at Amazon right now. In addition to filtering the air indoors away from pollutants, the air purifying fan can tackle allergens like pollen and pet dander, too. It's the best time to grab the super sleek hybrid model with this air purifier deal so you can stay safe and save money, too.

As summer winds down, fall is right around the corner with cooler temperatures. Amazon's Labor Day sale on Dyson air purifiers also includes $150 off the tripe-action Hot+Cool HP07 that acts as an air purifiers, heater and fan. With long-range projection, it’s quick to heat a whole room evenly, but the powerful stream of purified airflow can also cool you down whenever needed.

Dyson technology is known for its superior air quality and purifying technology. With a blade-less design, the fans and heaters monitor conditions in the air, reacts and purifies, but only using the quietest settings. Both the Dyson Hot+Cool HP07 and the TP07 model keep you comfortable, while also reducing allergens and pollutants in your home.

According to Dyson, the fan's HEPA filter removes 99.97% of pollutants from the air, captures allergens as small as 0.3 microns, and Air Multiplier technology projects a powerful stream of smooth, uninterrupted, purified air throughout your home. Its HEPA filter is easy to change, with automatic filter life notifications on the device.

