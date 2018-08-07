Bristol Palin's ex-husband, Dakota Meyer, is getting extremely candid about their divorce.

The 30-year-old former Marine answered questions about his split from the 27-year-old daughter of politician Sarah Palin on Instagram Stories on Monday, and stressed how happy he now was. He also answered a fan question that asked exactly why he and the mother of his two children -- 2-year-old Sailor and 1-year-old Atlee -- divorced.

"She wasn't happy with me so it's for the best," he replied.

Instagram

He continued to hint at bad blood with Palin when asked about any advice for those going through a divorce.

"Take it one day at a time and focus on you," Meyer wrote. "You can try everything and give the person all you have and if they don't choose to see good in you it's out of your control. Know when enough is enough."

Instagram

Palin and Meyer called it quits in February after a year and a half of marriage. According to court documents obtained by ET, Meyer filed for divorce from Palin, citing “discord or conflict of personalities.” The documents stated the discord “destroys the legitimate ends of the marriage relationship and prevents any reasonable expectation of reconciliation." Palin confirmed she was "freshly divorced" earlier this month.

On Monday, Meyer wrote that he's now "probably the happiest man on the face of the planet!!!" and added that he's "happily divorced." He also shared that he's keeping the focus on raising his two daughters, and gets them every other week.

"Both of my girls have got me through so much but Sailor is what turned me into a man and made me not just want to be better but to make the commitment I'd do whatever it took to be the best dad ever," he wrote alonside an adorable picture of Sailor sleeping on his shoulder.

Instagram

As for whether or not he'll ever marry again, Meyer wrote, "hell no."

Meanwhile, ET learned last month that Palin will join the upcoming 8th season of MTV's Teen Mom OG. Aside from being a mom to Sailor and Atlee, Palin also has a 9-year-old son, Tripp, with ex-fiance Levi Johnston.

For more on Palin and Meyer's split, watch the video below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Bristol Palin Confirms Divorce

Bristol Palin and Dakota Meyer Spend Easter Together, Despite Impending Divorce -- See the Sweet Pic!

Bristol Palin and Husband Dakota Meyer Split