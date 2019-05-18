Britney Spears and Sam Asghari enjoy each other's company.

The "Sometimes" singer has been taking a break from work and focusing on her health and wellbeing, and on Friday she was snapped with her boyfriend, enjoying a nice day of shopping at an outlet mall in California.

The "Baby One More Time" pop star was all smiles, wearing blue jeans, a white floral crop top and brown platforms, while holding hands with her beau. In video posted by The Blast, Spears is told by paparazzi that "people don't think you're going to perform again," to which she replied, "Aw."

When asked if they would ever see her back on stage, she said, "Of course," with a smile before getting into her car.

Amid all the legal drama surrounding her family in regard to her conservatorship case, a source told ET on Wednesday that "Britney has had another very difficult week." After news broke that her case is now under investigation, the source noted that for Spears "getting through each day is a challenge," before touching on rumors that she may not be able to perform anytime soon.

"Performing again right now or anytime soon is not an option," the source said. "She is in no state to be able to take care of herself let alone to do live shows. She needs to get the right combination of medication and therapy for more than just a 30-day stay in a facility for her to be able to function properly."

The source explained that Spears "loves to perform" and it "would be devastating" if she didn't have the opportunity to take the stage again.

"[Britney's manager] Larry [Rudolph] stating she might never be able to perform again will hopefully be eye-opening to her," the source added. "He didn’t say it to hurt her but she does need to realize how serious her situation is at this time. She has a very good support system but she is adamant about doing things her own way."

The source was referring to Rudolph's recent comments to TMZ where he stated, "From what I have gathered, it's clear to me she should not be going back to do this Vegas residency, not in the near future and possibly never again."

ET learned in early April that Spears had checked herself into a health facility to deal with the tremendous stress she's been having over her father's current health crisis. The check-in came just a few weeks after she put her career on an indefinite hiatus, postponing her album in addition to the Vegas residency.

