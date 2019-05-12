Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Posts Mother's Day Tribute to Moms 'Doing the Toughest Job in the World'
Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a heartfelt Mother's Day post.
"Happy Mother’s Day to all the beautiful mothers out there doing the toughest job in the world!" Asghari wrote, alongside a beaming throwback snapshot of himself and Spears.
Spears, of course, is one of those hard working moms. The singer shares two sons -- 13-year-old Sean and 12-year-old Jayden -- with ex-husband Kevin Federline.
Asghari sweetly concluded the adoring Instagram message with a trio of heart emojis.
The thoughtful tribute comes just two days after the pop icon joined her own mother, Lynne Spears, at a courthouse in Los Angeles on Friday.
A source tells ET that the pair sat beside one another during a hearing regarding the evaluation of the singer's long-running conservatorship.
That hearing was held just days after Spears was granted a request for a temporary restraining order against her former manager, Sam Lutfi, whom she accused of harassing her and her family -- as well as stoking the flames of the controversial #FreeBritney movement on Twitter -- following her completion of treatment at a health facility last month.
For the latest news on the singer's tumultuous year, watch the video below.
